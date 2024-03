Nvidia's Premier Artificial Intelligence Event of the Year Is Here: What Should Investors Expect from GTC 2024?

Artificial intelligence (AI) chip leader NVIDIA's (NASDAQ: NVDA) GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2024 has begun. It will run Monday through Thursday at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. It's the first time since 2019 that this annual happening, widely considered the world's premier AI event, will be an in-person gathering.CEO Jensen Huang is kicking off the conference with a two-hour keynote address on Monday starting at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. Folks who are not attending can watch virtually.Investors can expect the tech giant to announce a slew of new products and partnerships across its target markets, which include data center, gaming, professional visualization, and automotive. The data center platform should garner the bulk of Nvidia's conference focus. This business is its largest and fastest-growing by revenue, and offers the most products and services for helping customers enable AI capabilities.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel