Nvidia's Pricing Power Isn't What It Used to Be

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has extreme pricing power in its data center GPU business. The company's ultra-powerful data center GPUs have become the standard way to train advanced artificial intelligence (AI) models, and demand has exploded amid the AI boom.A very different story is playing out in the gaming GPU market. During the pandemic, a combination of strong demand, supply chain issues, and a cryptocurrency bubble pushed graphics card prices into the stratosphere. This favorable environment for Nvidia has since disappeared.Demand tumbled as the PC market went through a major correction, supply chain issues were largely resolved, and cryptocurrency fell out of favor. Global shipments of graphics cards tumbled 38% year over year in the first quarter, according to Jon Peddie Research.