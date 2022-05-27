Nvidia's Profit Has More Room to Run Thanks to This Technology

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) just reported another record quarter of sales, notching a 46% year-over-year growth rate to haul in $8.29 billion in its first quarter. Nvidia's top two segments, data centers and video games, grew a respective 83% and 31% from the year prior. Along with the strong growth, Nvidia also reported record gross profit margin of 65.5% on products sold -- one of the best profit margins among semiconductor designers. But the company is undergoing a transformation of its business model, and CFO Colette Kress said profit margin has room to run even higher over the long term. This is fantastic news for Nvidia shareholders. Image source: Getty Images.