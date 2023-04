Nvidia's RTX 4070 Launches Into a Cooling Graphics Card Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A combination of soaring demand for PCs and a full-blown cryptocurrency bubble during the first two years of the pandemic led to a severe shortage of graphics cards during that time. Retail prices went haywire, rendering "manufacturer's suggested retail price" (MSRP) a quaint notion. If you could find a top-tier graphics card at retail, you would need to be willing to pay an exorbitant price to get it.However, shortages almost always give way to gluts, and that's exactly what's happening now in the graphics card market. Demand for PCs has fallen off a cliff, and cryptocurrency is (hopefully) moving back to the fringe. In 2022's fourth quarter, total discrete graphics card shipments plunged 27.4% year over year, according to Jon Peddie Research. Excess channel inventory of last-generation cards hurt demand, although sales at the ultra-high end of the market remained brisk.Graphics cards aren't quite commodities in the way that memory chips are, but pricing is still partly dictated by supply and demand. It's clear from the recent launch of Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) RTX 4070 that the days of shortages and extravagant prices are officially over.