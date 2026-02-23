Time Aktie
Nvidia's Rubin Chip Arrives in Late 2026. Is Now the Time to Buy This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has dominated the artificial intelligence (AI) data center market with its GPU chips for years now. The AI era began with the Hopper microarchitecture, continued with Blackwell, and now looks to Rubin, Nvidia's most ambitious chip platform yet.The stakes are also arguably the highest that they've ever been. Not only has the market begun questioning AI hyperscalers for pouring hundreds of billions of dollars into data centers, but AI technology itself is evolving rapidly, creating a moving target for Nvidia and others.Rubin is in full production to begin shipping later this year. Is now the time to buy Nvidia stock, or is the AI chip king about to lose its crown?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
