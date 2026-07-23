Best Buy Aktie
WKN: 873629 / ISIN: US0865161014
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23.07.2026 23:21:00
Nvidia's Stock Hasn't Been This Cheap Since 2019. Here's Why It's the Best Buy in the Market Now.
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been one of the best stocks to own over the past few years. However, so far in 2026, it has been just an average performer: It's essentially even with the S&P 500's (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) gains year-to-date. That tepid stock performance is out of step with its business results, as it has been crushing it lately. In fact, Nvidia's underperformance this year has actually caused its valuation to dip to its lowest point since 2019. That's why I believe the stock is one of the best buys in the market right now.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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