Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
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31.03.2026 16:00:00
Nvidia's Stock Is Struggling, and That's Bad News for This High-Powered Nasdaq ETF
Investing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can be a good way to spread out your risk among many different stocks. But one thing you may have noticed is that many ETFs, especially ones with significant positions in tech, often have a lot of exposure to a single stock: Nvidia.The chip giant is the most valuable company in the world, with a market cap in excess of $4 trillion. It's a leader in the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. But it's down 11% thus far in 2026, and that's been bad news for one of the top ETFs on the Nasdaq: the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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