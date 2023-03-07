Nvidia's Stock Offering -- a Sign of Confidence or Desperation?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock price has increased over 60% year to date and it has been one of the best-performing semiconductor stocks to start the year off. In late February, there was an SEC filing for a mixed-shelf offering by Nvidia, which allows it to build up cash in various ways. But why does it need the money? Check out the short video to learn what semiconductor investors Jose Najarro, Nicholas Rossolillo, and Billy Duberstein had to say. Also, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were the market prices of March 2, 2023. The video was published on March 3, 2023.Continue reading