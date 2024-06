Nvidia's Stock Split Happens on June 7. Here's What to Expect.

The moment many investors were waiting for is finally here: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is set to split its stock on June 7. This comes after the stock soared more than 3,000% in five years, surging past $1,000 in recent days.This showstopping stock performance is thanks to the company's dominance in the artificial intelligence (AI) chip market. The tech giant sells the graphics processing units (GPUs) that power some of the most crucial AI tasks, such as training and inferencing, as well as a wide variety of other AI products and services. This has pushed Nvidia's revenue to record levels quarter after quarter.So, why are investors so excited about the Nvidia stock split? The operation involves offering additional shares to current holders -- bringing down the price of each individual share, and therefore making the per-share price more affordable for a broader range of investors. Let's take an in-depth look at what to expect from the upcoming stock split -- and from Nvidia afterward.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel