NVR Aktie
WKN: 888265 / ISIN: US62944T1051
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13.08.2026 12:07:01
NVR Director George Oliver Buys $405K in Stock -- Should Investors Buy Too?
George Oliver, Director, reported a purchase of 63 shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) at $6,431.51 per share on Aug. 7, 2026. SEC Form 4 filingTransaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($6,431.51); post-transaction value based on Aug. 7, 2026 market close ($6,390.14).NVR, Inc. is a substantial participant in the U.S. residential construction sector, with a TTM revenue base of $9.4 billion and net income of $1.1 billion, reflecting strong operational profitability in the cyclical consumer housing market. The company's integrated homebuilding and mortgage banking model provides operational synergies and enhanced customer relationships, positioning it competitively within the residential construction industry. With a market capitalization of $17.0 billion and a diversified brand portfolio, NVR maintains significant scale and market presence across multiple residential construction segments.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|NVR Inc.
|5 495,00
|-0,36%