25.10.2022 15:08:47

NVR Inc. Profit Climbs In Q3, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - NVR Inc. (NVR) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $411.39 million, or $118.51 per share. This compares with $332.08 million, or $86.44 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $121.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.1% to $2.74 billion from $2.34 billion last year.

NVR Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $411.39 Mln. vs. $332.08 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $118.51 vs. $86.44 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $121.71 -Revenue (Q3): $2.74 Bln vs. $2.34 Bln last year.

