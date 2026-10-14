Nxera Pharma Signs Exclusive QUVIVIQ Licensing Deal With Synmosa For Eight Markets

(RTTNews) - Nxera Pharma Co., Ltd. (4565.T), a technology-powered biopharmaceutical company, on Wednesday announced an exclusive licensing, supply and commercialization agreement with Synmosa Biopharma Corp. (4114.TWO).

The company will receive an upfront payment, regulatory approval milestone payments, sales-based royalties and product supply revenue under the agreement.

The agreement is signed through Nxera's subsidiary Nxera Pharma Japan and covers QUVIVIQ, an insomnia treatment, across eight markets in Asia-Pacific.

The agreement aims to expand access to QUVIVIQ, building on its approval in Japan and Taiwan and a pending marketing authorization application in South Korea.

The company said Synmosa will lead regulatory approvals, market access, marketing, distribution and sales in Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Australia and New Zealand.

The company will supply the drug and provide necessary regulatory support.

QUVIVIQ is developed by Idorsia Pharmaceuticals and is a treatment for insomnia that works by blocking orexin receptors involved in promoting wakefulness.

On Tuesday, Nxera Pharma closed trading 3.03% lesser at JPY 1,183 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.