NxGen MDx reopens COVID-19 testing site in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A COVID-19 testing site is reopening at 5231 NW 33rd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL, 33309.

Testing is available Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Walk-in appointments are available but scheduling an appointment is preferred. To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing, please visit

https://www.claritygx.com/covid-19-testing-make-an-appointment/ or text "NXGEN" to 48355.

"With record cases of COVID-19 hospitalizations, we feel that it is imperative to provide access to quick and convenient testing," said Alan Mack, CEO of NxGen MDx.

NxGen performs 1-hour rapid PCR testing, 15-minute antigen testing, and real-time PCR to detect a current infection of the virus that causes COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2). Real-time PCR test results are reported within 24-48 hours of sample receipt.

About NxGen MDx

NxGen MDx, LLC is a leading healthcare company delivering comprehensive genetic testing. NxGen MDx's history of next-generation sequencing combined with advanced technology allows us to provide accessible, high-quality testing options to families as they plan for the future.

