NXgenPort Announces Collaboration with Mayo Clinic

MINNEAPOLIS and VENTURA, Calif., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NXgenPort, a biomedical technology company developing products to provide doctors with remote patient monitoring, announced today that it has entered into a license agreement with Mayo Clinic to advance development and product testing efforts.

NXgenPort's medical device helps providers like Mayo Clinic monitor cancer patients at home with an implantable chemo-port catheter (patent pending). NXgenPort combines proven chemo-port efficacy with sensor technology to measure and remotely monitor early onset of complications by reporting and tracking patient response over the course of their treatment. According to the Chief Science Officer at NXgenPort, Dr. Rosanne Welcher, "NXgenPort will bring the benefits of remote patient monitoring to cancer patients, who may have limited support between their treatments. Advances in sensor technology are enabling better patient management in diabetes and heart function care – it is time for cancer patients to benefit as well."

Under the agreement, Tufia Haddad, MD, a breast oncologist who also serves as a Medical Director within Mayo Clinic's's Center for Digital Health, will be an advisor to NXgenPort.

"Support from Dr. Haddad and Mayo Clinic will be invaluable in this critical stage of prototype development. So often, companies can waste money and time building products that do not fit within the workflow of clinicians or within the needs of organizations. Having early input from Dr. Haddad will help us build a product from the beginning that has value, scalability, and increased potential for adoption," said Cathy Skinner, NxgenPort Co-founder.

About NXgenPort

NXgenPort has designed a next generation implantable chemo port-catheter utilizing microelectronic sensors that enable the remote management of patients by monitoring and reporting physiological body functions over the course of cancer treatment. NXgenPort is a start-up company raising capital to enable Product Development and expansion of its IP portfolio.

More information at https://www.NXgenPort.com

