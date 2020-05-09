NxGold Announces Appointment of Director

VANCOUVER, May 8, 2020 /CNW/ - NxGold Ltd. (TSXV: NXN) ("NxGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Anthony Milewski has been appointed a director of the Company. Mr. Milewski has spent his career in various aspects of the mining industry, including as a company director, advisor, founder and investor. In particular, he has been active in discovering metals that further the decarbonization of society. Mr. Milewski has managed numerous mining investments at various stages including, exploration, development, production and turnaround situations, and across a broad range of commodities. He has also served as a director of both public and private companies and has been seconded as interim CEO on multiple occasions.

Mr. Milewski currently serves as the Chairman of Conic Metals. Previously he served as the Chairman and CEO of Cobalt 27, a Managing Director of the investment team at Pala Investments, and prior to that at Firebird Management LLC. He has lived and worked in Africa and Russia, including a year as a Fulbright scholar, and has spent considerable time in Central Asia.

Mr. Milewski holds a B.A. in Russian history from Brigham Young University, an M.A. in Russian and Central Asian Studies from the University of Washington, and a J.D. from the University of Washington. He holds an LLM from the Russian Academy of Sciences.

To accommodate Mr. Milewski's appointment, Mr. Richard Patricio has resigned from the Company's board of directors. Mr. Patricio will remain as an advisor to the Company,

