NY NOW and Gift for Life Team Up for 2022 AIDS Walk New York

The Signature Wholesale Market Pledges to Support and Donate to New York-Based Charity

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NY NOW®, today's wholesale market for tomorrow's retail, where brands, buyers, and designers gather to connect and discover a world of inspiration, today announced their donation to AIDS Walk New York 2022. The $8,000 donation will go towards HIV/AIDS care, prevention services, and advocacy.

Alongside Gift for Life, the gift and home décor industries' sole national charitable organization, NY NOW fielded a team for the in-person return of AIDS Walk New York 2022, an annual 10K walk raising funds for Gay Men's Health Crisis (GMHC), on Sunday, May 15th in New York's Central Park. Through their combined efforts, NY NOW and Gift for Life raised over $15,000 for the cause, with NY NOW matching the first $8,000 in donations.

"NY NOW is thrilled to support the AIDS Walk New York 2022 fundraising efforts," says Karalynn Sprouse, NY NOW Executive Vice President. "Gift for Life is one of our most valued partners, and we are so excited that we were able to help raise awareness and funds for such an important cause. In partnership with Gift for Life, we hope to continue in our mission to support charities on both the national and local level in need of support and raise awareness for these incredible organizations."

NY NOW and Gift for Life are longtime partners, frequently collaborating to raise funds for an assortment of New York based causes. Most recently, Gift for Life curated an exclusive "Floor to Store" installation at the February 2022 in-person return of the NY NOW Winter Market to raise funds for World Central Kitchen.

NY NOW will once again be back in-person this summer for the NY NOW Summer Market, from Sunday, August 14th – Wednesday, August 17th. Registration for the Summer 2022 Market is officially open with over 300 brands confirmed to showcase the latest and greatest across home goods, apparel, accessories, jewelry, stationery and more. Brands include: Opal Road, Addison Ross, The French Farm, Kikkerland, DECO BOKO, Swahili, Philippa Roberts, Alashan Cashmere, Barefoot Dreams, Harper Group, Designworks Collective and Blackwing.

"We're excited to be back in-person for a second year in a row," says Karalynn Sprouse, Executive Vice President of NY NOW. "The NY NOW Summer Market plays an integral role in the businesses of our exhibitors and buyers. We're happy we're able to continue to support our community of small businesses across home, design, accessories and more."

For more information on the Summer 2022 Market and registration, please visit www.nynow.com and follow along on social media @nynow for timely updates.

About NY NOW:

NY NOW is today's wholesale market for tomorrow's retail world. Rich with diverse products for discerning retailers, museum stores and specialty buyers. Where artisans meet designers, celebrate creativity and tell their stories. Where eclectic products shine, from home style to fashion statements, from amazing accessories to the perfect gift. Twice a year in New York City, America's design capital. NY NOW is the best platform to build brand exposure. To generate leads and write orders. www.nynow.com

About Emerald:

Emerald is a leader in building dynamic, market-driven business-to-business platforms that integrate live events with a broad array of industry insights, digital tools, and data-focused solutions to create uniquely rich experiences. As true partners, we at Emerald strive to build out customers' businesses by creating opportunities that inspire, amaze, and deliver breakthrough results. With over 140 events each year, our teams are creators and connectors who are thoroughly immersed in the industries we serve and committed to supporting the communities in which we operate. For more information, please visit www.emeraldx.com

About AIDS Walk New York:

AIDS Walk New York is the world's largest and most visible HIV/AIDS fundraising event. It was born in 1986 out of the anguish of gay men in neighborhoods from Greenwich Village to Harlem who were first besieged by the deadly new disease. It was nurtured by the passions of New York's diverse communities of art, culture, and commerce so ravaged by the early HIV epidemic. It was steeled for the long haul by activists who knew that ending HIV/AIDS would require more than fighting the virus. It would also require confronting the social ills that fuel it – racism, sexism, homophobia, and poverty.

