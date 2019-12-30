NY Rangers Legend Mike Richter Returns to MSG for Popular "Rivalry on Ice" Harvard-Yale Hockey Game

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New York Rangers Stanley Cup Champion Mike Richter triumphally returns to Madison Square Garden when his alma mater, Yale University, takes on Harvard University in the historic Rivalry on Ice hockey game Saturday, Jan. 11, at 8 p.m. ET. The three-time Olympian and Hall of Famer was named as special Ambassador for the iconic game, which features the most storied collegiate rivals in American history facing off in The World's Most Famous Arena.

In Richter's role as Rivalry on Ice Ambassador, he will drop the honorary puck at MSG to kick-off the game, present the trophy to the winning team, give a Chalk Talk with Bruce Beck at an alumni pre-game event, and participate in an inter-college summit on climate change awareness.

Since retiring from professional hockey in 2003, Richter attended Yale University'sEli Whitney's Students program, and graduated in 2007 with a graduate degree in Ethics, Politics and Economics with a concentration in Environmental Policy. Since then, Richter has made a substantial impact in the renewable energy industry, including co-founding Environmental Capital Partners and serving as the president as Brightcore Energy.

"I'm thrilled to return to MSG and participate in this incredible, long-standing rivalry between Harvard and Yale," said Richter. "Events like Rivalry on Ice also offer a platform to raise public awareness about climate change. Ice is a perfect metaphor for what's going on right now, especially considering a report by the UN Environment Program that predicted the Arctic could have ice-free summers by 2040."

"It's great to bring these two teams back to MSG for Rivalry on Ice, and having Mike Richter as our ambassador brings it to a whole new level ," said Ben Sturner, founder and CEO of Leverage Agency, who is the event organizer and promoter for the event. "New Yorkers will always remember Mike's instrumental role in winning the Stanley Cup with that magic Rangers team, and now he's doing incredible work bringing awareness to the world about climate change."

In the inaugural Rivalry on Ice game in 2014, Yale, the then defending National Champions, defeated Harvard in front of a capacity crowd, and the next matchup in 2016 resulted in another win by Yale. Yale will be looking for a three-peat on January 11, while Harvard will be looking to get their first win in the series.

Tickets for Rivalry on Ice are available at msg.com and rivalryonice.com

Harvard-Yale Storied History

The first inter-collegiate sporting event in America took place in 1852, when oarsmen from Harvard and Yale met in New Hampshire to battle over two miles on the waters of Lake Winnipesaukee. Harvard claimed victory that day, but more importantly, a tradition had begun.

The rivalry entered its most celebrated arena in 1875 when football teams from Harvard and Yale met in front of 2,000 fans in New Haven, Conn. This marked the beginning of a gridiron rivalry that is now known simply as "The Game." However, Harvard and Yale also have an historic hockey rivalry that started in 1900 when they played their first game in New York City.

Since that first game, a 5-4 Bulldog victory, Harvard and Yale have gone on to become two of the most distinguished programs in college hockey. From ECAC Championships and NCAA Frozen Four appearances to producing Stanley Cup champions and Olympic gold medalists, the Crimson and Bulldogs have established proud legacies on the ice, befitting their world renowned educational institutions.

SOURCE Rivalry on Ice