NYC Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Joseph Rousso, to Speak at the 2019 The American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Annual Conference in San Diego, CA

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joseph J. Rousso, MD, FACS, will be speaking on various topics, moderating panel discussions and conducting lessons as a course instructor at The American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery 2019 Annual Conference in San Diego. The meeting is being held during the week of October 3 -5, 2019 and is the premier gathering for physicians and healthcare industry leaders. It offers world-class speakers, interactive workshops and educational seminars. Dr. Joseph Rousso is an internationally-recognized NYC plastic surgeon, serving patients at two locations, the New York Eye & Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai and Mount Sinai Doctors-East 85th Street. Dr. Rousso is also a clinical associate professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

During the conference, he will share his expansive knowledge and cutting-edge work as one of Manhattan's premier rhinoplasty and facial aesthetic and reconstructive surgeons. Dr. Rousso will be a course instructor for the "Cleft Lip Surgery Lab" course. In addition to teaching, he will present as a podium speaker on two different topics, "Velopharyngeal Insufficiency" (the nuances of complete surgical care) and "Rhinoplasty" (unique treatment perspectives from an academic septorhinoplasty practice). Dr. Rousso has earned praise for excellence in surgical rhinoplasty, and he will share his expertise as the moderator and speaker at the panel discussion titled, "Rhinoplasty Education" (challenges in surgical training at the resident/fellow level).

"I am really looking forward to this year's AAFPRS conference. It is always a privilege to educate others and discuss the latest techniques and technologies in plastic and reconstructive surgery. This exchange of knowledge among medical professionals makes us all better at what we do," says Dr. Joseph Rousso

More About Dr. Rousso

Dr. Joseph J Rousso, MD, FACS, is double board-certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery. He completed his surgical internship at Beth Israel Medical Center and residency at the New York Eye & Ear Infirmary in Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery. He was then selected to be a fellow of the American Academy of Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS) program. Dr. Rousso received further facial plastic surgery training at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and the New York Center for Facial Plastic & Laser Surgery. Dr. Joseph Rousso offers a full range of facial plastic surgery procedures with a specialization in rhinoplasty, deep-plane facelifts, ear reconstruction and pediatric facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, such as cleft lip and palate repair.

If you would like to get more information about Dr. Joseph Rousso please visit https://facialplasticsurgery-nyc.com

