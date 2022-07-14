NYDIG to Partner with New York Yankees for Bitcoin Benefits

Partnership Will Offer Employees of Yankees Organization Access to NYDIG's Bitcoin Savings Plan

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NYDIG, a leading bitcoin company, today announced a multi-year partnership with the New York Yankees to become the team's official Bitcoin Payroll Platform. The deal aligns the world's most iconic sports franchise with the most trusted name in Bitcoin by offering employees of the Yankees organization access to NYDIG's Bitcoin Savings Plan (BSP).

BSP is a workplace benefit that allows for employees to convert a portion of their paycheck to bitcoin via the NYDIG platform. As part of a NYDIG Bitcoin Savings Plan offered by a participating employer, employees do not pay any transaction fees nor any fees for secure bitcoin storage. Today, dozens of leading companies across a wide range of industries are offering a Bitcoin Savings Plan benefit to attract and retain the best talent.

NYDIG research shows that 36% of employees under 30 said they would be interested in allocating a portion of their pay to bitcoin. Nearly 1 in 3 of those employees said that when choosing between two identical jobs at different employers, they would choose an employer that helped them get paid in bitcoin.

NYDIG's Bitcoin platform is built to the highest regulatory, operational, and governance standards. It is used by companies and institutions of all sizes, from small businesses to the Fortune 500.

"We're proud to partner with our hometown team and an iconic sports franchise, the Yankees, to further our mission of bringing bitcoin to all," said Kelly Brewster, chief marketing officer at NYDIG. "NYDIG is committed to helping our clients realize the full potential of bitcoin while providing the service and standards that have made our name synonymous with trust. For employees of the Yankees and beyond, the opportunity to allocate a small slice of their paycheck to a Bitcoin Savings Plan can be one of the most efficient ways to save bitcoin, and the dollar-cost averaging can smooth out the bumps along the way. We commend the Yankees for understanding the competitive opportunities and the value of providing bitcoin options for their organization."

"We are always looking for innovative ways to expand and improve our employee experience," said Aryn Sobo, Yankees Vice President, Human Resources, Employment & Labor Law. "NYDIG made it easy to add Bitcoin to our roster of benefits, and we look forward to leveraging the NYDIG platform to offer this opportunity to our employees."

About NYDIG

NYDIG is a bitcoin company powering a more inclusive economic system. Delivering technology and financial services to businesses in a broad range of industries, its full-stack bitcoin platform is built to the highest security, regulatory, and operational standards. NYDIG is the gateway to a new era of financial products that make bitcoin more accessible for all. Learn more at nydig.com , or connect on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About the New York Yankees

Founded in 1903, the New York Yankees are the most successful and popular team in Major League Baseball history, having won 27 championships while appearing in 40 World Series. The club plays its home games at Yankee Stadium, which is one of New York City's most-frequented tourist destinations and home to numerous non-baseball events, including college football's Pinstripe Bowl. As a result of their on-field accomplishments and iconic interlocking "NY" logo, the Yankees are among the most recognized brands in the world.

