Nyrstar NV – Indictment chamber in Brussels dismisses Nyrstar from prosecution

5 March 2025 at 22.30 CET

Nyrstar ("the Company”) today provides an update on the criminal proceedings in Brussels.

In a judgment dated 5 March 2025, the indictment chamber of the Brussels court of appeal dismissed the Company from prosecution.

These proceedings stem from the judicial investigation in Brussels initiated in 2019 following a civil party complaint.

The Company previously announced that the council chamber of the French-speaking court of first instance in Brussels had dismissed the Company from prosecution on 1 October 2024. Certain parties had filed an appeal against this ruling.

With this judgment of 5 March 2025, the indictment chamber of the Brussels court of appeal has rejected those appeals. According to the court, the investigation has, at no point, produced sufficient evidence to put the Company on criminal trial.

