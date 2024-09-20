|
20.09.2024 17:30:00
Nyrstar NV: Publication of First Half 2024 Accounts
Regulated Information
Nyrstar NV: Publication of First Half 2024 Accounts
20 September 2024 at 17:30 CET
Nyrstar NV today advises that it has published its unaudited accounts for H1 2024 on the website of Nyrstar NV (www.nyrstarnv.be).
About Nyrstar NV
The Company is incorporated in Belgium and listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar NV website: www.nyrstarnv.be
For further information contact:
Company Secretary company.secretary@nyrstarnv.be
Attachment
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nyrstar NVmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Nyrstar NVmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nyrstar NV
|0,04
|0,00%