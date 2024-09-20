20.09.2024 17:30:00

Nyrstar NV: Publication of First Half 2024 Accounts

Regulated Information

20 September 2024 at 17:30 CET

Nyrstar NV today advises that it has published its unaudited accounts for H1 2024 on the website of Nyrstar NV (www.nyrstarnv.be).

About Nyrstar NV
The Company is incorporated in Belgium and listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar NV website: www.nyrstarnv.be

For further information contact:

Company Secretary     company.secretary@nyrstarnv.be

