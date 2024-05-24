24.05.2024 07:00:00

Nyrstar NV releases notice for the 2023 annual general shareholders’ meeting to be held on 25 June 2024

Regulated Information

24 May 2024 at 07.00 CEST

Nyrstar NV (the "Company”) today issued the notice for the 2023 annual general shareholders’ meeting to be held on 25 June 2024 at 11:00 a.m. CEST.

The annual general meeting will be held physically with no virtual option available. The practical modalities of the meeting are set out in the notice to the meeting which has been published on the Company's website (https://www.nyrstarnv.be/en/investors/share-and-bondholder-information/shareholder-meetings).

The full notice, including agenda, proposed resolutions and explanatory note can be found on the aforementioned Nyrstar NV website.

About Nyrstar NV

The Company is incorporated in Belgium and is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar website: www.nyrstarnv.be

For further information contact:

Anthony Simms -       Head of External Affairs & Legal             anthony.simms@nyrstarnv.be

Whyte Corporate Affairs -        +32 2738 0620                        nyrstar@whyte.be

