Regulated Information

Nyrstar NV – Update with regards to the proceedings before the Supreme Court

24 May 2024 at 07.00 CEST

Nyrstar NV (the "Company”) refers to its press release of 2 May 2024, which provided an update with regards to the Supreme Court petition filed by a group of shareholders of the Company against the judgment of the Antwerp Court of Appeals dated 17 November 2022. Recently, the Company has received the written judgment of the Supreme Court in full, including its reasoning. For the avoidance of doubt, the Company can confirm that the Supreme Court rejected the appeal and that this means that the summary proceedings aimed at obtaining a company law expert investigation on the basis of Article 7:160 BCCA have come to a final end.

For more information, the Company refers to its press release of 2 May 2024 and the overview of current proceedings available on the Company website at https://www.nyrstarnv.be/en/investors/restructuring/summary-of-ongoing-proceedings.

About Nyrstar NV

For further information, contact:

