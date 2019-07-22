NYU Tandon Future Labs Launches International Partnership with Arieli Capital

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The NYU Tandon School of Engineering Future Labs — the first network of startup business hubs launched with New York City support – and Arieli Capital, a US holding company, today announced a partnership to provide opportunities for investment, guidance, and networking to the Future Labs' portfolio companies and Israeli entrepreneurs. New York City and Israel have thriving startup communities; this partnership will leverage the respective strengths to support further innovation.

The collaboration will identify promising early-stage startups through Future Labs Flash Pitch events, in which startups from New York and Israel will compete to receive an investment from Arieli Capital and its associated partners.

Ten Israeli startups will also be selected to join the Future Labs' incubation programs. These startups will relocate to NYC and get access to the Future Labs' full spectrum of support services, mentorship opportunities, and other resources. In the spirit of building business bridges, Arieli Capital will offer the Future Labs' New York-based startups and program graduates a pathway to enter the Tel Aviv market through its Israel-based programs and/or associated programs.

"This partnership will catalyze the already thriving connections between Israeli and New York's business ecosystems," said Steven Kuyan, managing director of the Future Labs. "Our organizations are strategically aligned to further support entrepreneurial exchanges between our two countries to the benefit of both. We are introducing unique pitch competitions, and other opportunities are in the works to enhance the tech economies in both New York and Israel. It's the start of a strong collaboration."

Added Kurt H. Becker, NYU Tandon vice provost for research, innovation and entrepreneurship: "This partnership with one of Israel's leading technology drivers and investors will connect Tandon students with internship opportunities with cutting-edge startups from Israel and provide Tandon faculty with access to Israel's thriving high-tech sector. We look forward to the opportunities that this collaboration opens up."

"We are proud and honored to have such a great partnership with the NYU Tandon Future Labs," said Or Haviv, head of global innovation platforms at Arieli Capital. "New York and Israel are two of the world's leading innovation ecosystems and this strategic partnership creates game-changing business opportunities for startups, investors, and companies. Thanks to visionaries such as Eric Bentov, co-founder and managing partner at Arieli Capital, who will help lead the program, as well as the NYU Future Labs team, we are now able to connect the power of New York's finest technology, academic, and research organization with Arieli's global business and financial network to help entrepreneurs and innovators build and launch impactful global companies."

The Future Labs serve as a beacon for international startups transitioning into the growing NYC entrepreneurial ecosystem; collaborators have included Denmark, Germany, France, England, and Canada.

The Arieli-Tandon partnership was initiated by Cliff Friedman, an alumnus of NYU, Chairman and CEO of ShareNett, a members-only, global network of Family Offices and professional investors who collaborate on curated, high quality alternative investment opportunities across multiple asset classes.

For more information about the pitch event or to apply, email: hello@futurelabs.nyc.

About Arieli Capital

A U.S. holding corporation, Arieli Capital invests in top technology companies as well as leading and operating government, academic and private sector innovation platforms. With offices in New York and in Israel, Arieli is strategically positioned at the beating heart of the top innovation ecosystems of the world. In addition to investing in top technology companies and in innovation platforms, Arieli leads many impact and social platforms as part of our "feeding the roots" policy including programs for Women entrepreneurs, young adults, special needs and more. For more information, visit www.arielicapital.com.

About the NYU Tandon Future Labs

The NYU Tandon Future Labs is a network of innovation spaces and programs that support the early-stage startups of tomorrow through personalized and curated support services, mentorships, and resources. Operated by the NYU Tandon School of Engineering, the companies work at the intersection of a leading academic institution and the City of New York. For more information, visit futurelabs.nyc.

About the New York University Tandon School of Engineering

The NYU Tandon School of Engineering dates to 1854, the founding date for both the New York University School of Civil Engineering and Architecture and the Brooklyn Collegiate and Polytechnic Institute (widely known as Brooklyn Poly). A January 2014 merger created a comprehensive school of education and research in engineering and applied sciences, rooted in a tradition of invention and entrepreneurship and dedicated to furthering technology in service to society. In addition to its main location in Brooklyn, NYU Tandon collaborates with other schools within NYU, one of the country's foremost private research universities, and is closely connected to engineering programs at NYU Abu Dhabi and NYU Shanghai. It operates Future Labs focused on start-up businesses in downtown Manhattan and Brooklyn and an award-winning online graduate program. For more information, visit http://engineering.nyu.edu.

