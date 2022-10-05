NYX Professional Makeup Announces Halloween Makeup Collection Inspired by Cirque du Soleil

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NYX Professional Makeup announced today the launch of an exclusive makeup collection inspired by Cirque du Soleil, highlighting surreal SFX makeup, made to perform.

Bringing audiences into the fantasy world inspired by Cirque Du Soleil, the collection offers the newest Halloween costume enhancers, including limited-edition SFX Face and Body Paints in seven pigment-packed, mattifying shades designed for five-star performance; a new, intense black shade of the cult-favorite Lip Lingerie XXL, providing a full-bodied smooth matte look; a Star Stamp, which can be applied directly to the face or body; and the Jumbo Eyelashes of your dreams, providing jumbo volume, length, and impact for up to 15x wear.

To bring the vision to life even further, NYX Professional Makeup partnered with globally renowned makeup artist Mimi Choi to create six exclusive and unique looks inspired by the collaboration. The surreal SFX artistry was featured on the Cirque du Soleil performers, who appeared on global campaign displays in store and online.

"As a brand rooted in entertainment, creativity and self-expression for all, we are honored to partner with Cirque du Soleil, a world leader in live entertainment, who is devoted to creating unique memories, inspiring authenticity, and defying conformity," said Yann Joffredo, NYX Professional Makeup Global Brand President. "This collaboration provides a way for our long-wear and efficacious products to truly be put to the test on stage through high-energy performances and to enhance the dramatic signature looks of these talented artists."

"Halloween is momentous occasion to celebrate the individual artistry of our diverse performers who serve as the quintessential pallet for Mimi Choi's vision with NYX Professional Makeup. We at Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group constantly challenge ourselves to create entertainment without conformity, beyond expectations and possibilities, and are proud to provide inspiration for NYX Professional Makeup and this highly anticipated collaboration," said Nickole Tara, Chief Growth Officer of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.

The assortment will be available to purchase across 37 retailers globally and in the US at Walmart, ULTA, CVS, Target, Walgreens, Macy's, Nordstrom Rack, and online at nyxcosmetics.com and Amazon. Prices will range from $8 – $13.

NYX Professional Makeup has been the official makeup partner of Cirque du Soleil since May 2022, providing product for their 1,300 performers throughout the world to enhance their looks on stage.

ABOUT NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP

NYX Professional Makeup is a modern, digitally native makeup brand on the forefront of today's emerging beauty trends. A leader in the global color cosmetics industry, NYX Professional Makeup is an affordable professional makeup line with every shade, color and tool needed to create makeup artistry at every level. Rooted in a professional artistry heritage, NYX Professional Makeup boasts a successful multi-channel approach at the forefront of digital and retail. A social media pioneer, NYX Professional Makeup is one of the most influential and top-ranked brands, and is followed by top beauty vloggers, Instagram stars, and their millions of fans. While headquartered in the heart of Los Angeles, NYX Professional Makeup is a global brand available in more than 70 countries at thousands of retailers consisting of specialty beauty and fashion stores, freestanding shops and beauty supply stores, as well as on www.nyxcosmetics.com .

ABOUT CIRQUE DU SOLEIL ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. On top of producing world-renowned circus arts shows, the Canadian organization brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, theme parks and special events. Going beyond its various creations, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group aims to make a positive impact on people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit www.CirqueduSoleilEntertainmentGroup.com .

