International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
|
10.01.2026 17:00:04
NZAC vs. URTH: How A Climate-Focused ETF Matches Up With An International Powerhouse
Both funds track global equities, but the iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEMKT:URTH) focuses on developed markets, while the SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC)follows an index designed to align with the Paris Agreement, an international treaty that aims to help mitigate climate change. This comparison breaks down their key differences in cost, performance, risk, and portfolio makeup to help clarify which approach may appeal to different investors. *Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year weekly returns. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
