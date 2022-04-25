|
25.04.2022 22:36:12
O-I Glass, Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary
(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for O-I Glass, Inc. (OI):
Earnings: $88 million in Q1 vs. -$97 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.55 in Q1 vs. -$0.62 in the same period last year. Excluding items, O-I Glass, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $90 million or $0.56 per share for the period.
Analysts projected $0.39 per share Revenue: $1.69 billion in Q1 vs. $1.50 billion in the same period last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: Adj:$0.55 to $0.60 Full year EPS guidance: Adj:$1.85 - $2.10
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!