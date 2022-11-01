O-I Glass Revises Q4, FY Outlook

(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the third quarter on Tuesday, O-I Glass, Inc. (OI) revised its outlook for the fourth quarter and full year 2022.

O-I expects fourth-quarter adjusted earnings between $0.28 and $0.33 per share, an increase from prior guidance of between $0.20 and $0.30 per share.

The company said results are expected to lag prior year adjusted earnings of $0.36 per share primarily due to an estimated $0.12 per share headwind from unfavorable foreign currency translation, impacts of divestitures and incremental interest expense for debt incurred to settle the Paddock 524 (g) trust.

The company also expects slightly lower sales volumes given the strong 5.4 percent growth in the prior year period as well as current record low inventory levels and capacity constraints in key markets.

Looking forward to the full year, the company again improved its guidance. The company now expects adjusted earnings between $2.20 and $2.25 per share which is at the high end of prior guidance of between $2.10 and $2.25 per share.