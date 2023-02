O2 and Virgin Mobile customers to pay 17.3% more for calls, texts and data

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Telecoms operators are about to increase bills by more than inflation amid cost of living crisisMillions of consumers with O2 and Virgin Mobile contracts are to be hit with an inflation-busting 17.3% increase in their bills for making calls, sending texts and using data, adding to pressure on households amid the cost of living crisis.The price hike is the latest in a series of big increases imposed on consumers for vital utilities, and will add to pressure on the government to step in with tougher protections. Continue reading...