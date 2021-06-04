+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
04.06.2021 23:01:00

O3 Mining Announces Annual and Special Shareholder Meeting Results

TSXV:OIII | OTCQX:OIIIF - O3 Mining

TORONTO, June 4, 2021 /CNW/ - O3 Mining Inc. (TSXV: OIII) (OTCQX: OIIIF) ("O3 Mining" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today. A total of 45,809,672 common shares of the Corporation were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 67.33% of the total number of common shares of the Corporation issued and outstanding. All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved, as follows:

  • election of all management nominees to the board of directors of the Corporation (details in table below); and
  • appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration; and
  • approval of the Corporation's existing 10% rolling Stock Option Plan.

    • Name

    Voted For
    (#)

    Voted For
    (%)

    Voted Withhold
    (#)

    Voted Withhold
    (%)

    John Burzynski

    44,436,528

    99.49%

    228,846

    0.51%

    José Vizquerra Benavides

    44,576,411

    99.80%

    88,963

    0.20%

    Murray John

    42,938,312

    96.13%

    1,727,062

    3.87%

    Patrick F.N. Anderson

    44,567,655

    99.78%

    97,719

    0.22%

    Keith McKay

    44,441,354

    99.50%

    224,020

    0.50%

    Amy Satov

    44,444,269

    99.50%

    221,105

    0.50%

    Bernardo Alvarez Calderon

    44,574,349

    99.80%

    91,025

    0.20%

    Elijah Tyshynski

    44,577,398

    99.80%

    87,976

    0.20%

    Mélissa Desrochers

    44,468,061

    99.56%

    197,313

    0.44%

    About O3 Mining Inc.

    O3 Mining Inc., an Osisko Group company, is a gold explorer and mine developer on the road to produce from its highly prospective gold camps in Québec, Canada. O3 Mining benefits from the support, previous mine-building success, and expertise of the Osisko team as it grows towards being a gold producer with several multi-million ounce deposits in Québec.

    O3 Mining is well-capitalized and owns a 100% interest in all its properties (137,000 hectares) in Québec. O3 Mining trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX.V: OIII) and OTC Markets (OTCQX: OIIIF). The company is focused on delivering superior returns to its shareholders and long-term benefits to its stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at https://o3mining.com.

    Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

