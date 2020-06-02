Oak Hill Capital Announces Strategic Partnership with 4x4 Capital

NEW YORK, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oak Hill Capital ("Oak Hill") announced today that it has partnered with 4x4 Capital ("4x4"), an investment and management platform focused on investing in, and accelerating the growth of, middle market companies in the consumer and services sectors. Together with Oak Hill, 4x4 will focus on acquiring businesses generating roughly $50 to $200 million of EBITDA. Once a company has been acquired, 4x4 will aim to support the business in achieving strong performance and growth, leveraging Oak Hill's investment management experience and 4x4's operating playbook and deep industrial network.

Tyler Wolfram, Managing Partner and CEO of Oak Hill Capital, commented on the announcement: "We are excited to partner with 4x4 Capital as we continue working with management teams to build franchise value. 4x4's Principals have a longstanding record of helping companies achieve significant operating results through their systematic approach to managing business operations and scaling growth. We believe 4x4's approach will fit nicely with Oak Hill's institutionalized investment strategy and value creation process."

Alex Medicis, Partner at 4x4 Capital, said: "My partners and I are thrilled to join with Oak Hill Capital, and look forward to working together to create value for our investors. Oak Hill has a great team of investment professionals and operating partners, and a business culture that fits well with 4x4 Capital's own philosophy."

About Oak Hill Capital

Oak Hill Capital is a private equity firm managing funds with approximately $15 billion of initial capital commitments and co-investments since inception. Over the past 34 years, Oak Hill Capital and its predecessors have invested in over 90 private equity transactions across broad segments of the U.S. and global economies. Oak Hill Capital applies an industry-focused, theme-based approach to investing in the following sectors: Services; Industrials; Media & Communications; and Consumer, Retail & Distribution. Oak Hill works actively in partnership with management to implement strategic and operational initiatives to create franchise value. For more information, please visit: www.oakhill.com

About 4x4 Capital

4x4 Capital is an investment and management platform focused on building value for middle market companies in the consumer and services sectors. The Principals of 4x4 Capital bring 60 years of experience to bear, combining a significant investment and acquisition track record with world class management expertise. As senior executives at AB Inbev and its predecessor companies, 4x4's principals played an integral part in delivering operating results across multiple multi-billion-dollar business units worldwide. 4x4 takes a long-term view on value creation, utilizing a deep, systematic approach to managing business operations and scaling growth.

