Oak Street Health Hosts "Livin' the Dream" Event for Older Adults

Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare, invites patients and community members to attend its "Livin’ the Dream” event on Thursday, April 21 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. local time, taking place at the company’s more than 130 clinics across 20 states. During the social event, attendees will have the opportunity to share their lifelong dreams. After gathering those wishes, Oak Street Health will assist selected attendees who desire to submit them to Wish of a Lifetime from AARP, a non-profit organization that grants lifelong wishes to older adults and shares their stories to inspire those of all ages, for consideration by that organization. Wish of a Lifetime from AARP is not affiliated with Oak Street Health.

"Our ‘Livin’ the Dream’ event is an opportunity to create a safe, fun environment to promote social health and allow our neighbors to connect with each other. It also allows us the chance to really understand our patients and community at a deeper level so we can better serve them," said Dr. Julie Silverstein, Chief Medical Officer of Care Delivery at Oak Street Health. "The last two years of the pandemic have been difficult, especially for those we serve who may have experienced social isolation. It’s important to come together to find optimism in our shared hopes and wishes for the future.”

Oak Street Health’s integrated approach to primary care focuses on treating the whole person, including behavioral, mental and social well being, in addition to a patient’s physical health. As a result of this approach, according to the Company’s recently released inaugural Social Impact Report, patients experienced an average reduction of 5.3 points in Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ9) depression test scores after 6 weeks of treatment. Furthermore, 43% of enrolled patients sustained a reduction of 50% or greater after 6 months of treatment. Oak Street Health understands the importance of older adults feeling valued and connected, and hosts fitness classes, health seminars, games, arts and crafts and more in its centers’ community rooms. The "Livin’ the Dream” event is an important way to foster social connection in a safe and welcoming environment.

Patients and community members interested in attending the "Livin’ the Dream” event simply need to arrive at their local Oak Street Health location on April 21 at 1 p.m. For more information or assistance, call (800) 559-2023 or find a full listing of Oak Street Health centers at https://www.oakstreethealth.com/locations.

About Oak Street Health

Founded in 2012, Oak Street Health is a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare. With a mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be, the Company operates an innovative healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services, and assumes the full financial risk of its patients. Oak Street Health currently operates more than 130 centers across 20 states and is the only primary care provider to carry the AARP name. To learn more about Oak Street Health’s proven approach to care, visit oakstreethealth.com.

