Oak Street Health Recognized by Energage as a Winner of the 2022 Top Workplaces in the USA Award

?Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH, or the "Company”), a network of primary care centers that delivers value-based care to adults on Medicare, announced today that it has earned the 2022 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through a survey that measured 15 culture drivers that are important to the success of any organization including values, innovation, and diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I).

"We are committed to being a great place to work and a leader in DE&I as we advance our mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be,” said Cynthia Hiskes, Chief Human Resources Officer of Oak Street Health. "Being named as a Top Workplace through direct feedback from our team of Oakies across the country is a testament to our shared commitment to our mission. We are able to take exceptional care of our patients and advance health equity because of our dedicated, diverse team that makes an impact on our communities every day.”

This honor caps a milestone year for Oak Street Health, as the Company was selected by AARP in 2021 as the only primary care provider to carry the AARP name. Chosen for its delivery of superior clinical outcomes and patient experiences, Oak Street Health will now be able to reach more Medicare-eligible patients. The Company opened 50 locations last year and now operates more than 125 centers across 20 states in the United States.

In addition, Oak Street Health was recognized by a number of industry awards in 2021 for its innovative work and commitment to DE&I. Chief Executive Officer Mike Pykosz was recognized as a Top 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare; Chief Medical Officer of Value-Based Care Strategy, Dr. Ali Khan, was named as one of Chicago Crain’s 2021 Notable Health Care Heroes; and Regional Medical Director Dr. Laolu Fayanju was named as a Top Diversity Leader by Modern Healthcare. The Company was also selected as a Chicago Tribune Top Workplace in 2021 and was included in Inc.’s inaugural Best-Led Companies of 2021 list.

"Our commitment to delivering high-quality primary care across the country is unwavering, and we are honored to be recognized for how we care for both our patients and our people,” said Dr. Griffin Myers, Chief Medical Officer of Oak Street Health. "Now more than ever, it is so important for older adults, especially those in underserved communities, to have the access they need to preventive care that will keep them healthy. We look forward to welcoming new mission-driven Oakies to our team to help us deliver that care to adults nationally.”

About Oak Street Health

Founded in 2012, Oak Street Health is a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare. With a mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be, the Company operates an innovative healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services, and assumes the full financial risk of its patients. Oak Street Health currently operates more than 125 centers across 20 states and is the only primary care provider to carry the AARP name. To learn more about Oak Street Health’s proven approach to care, visit oakstreethealth.com.

