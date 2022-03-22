Oak Street Health Recognized with Gold Stevie® Award for Customer Service Team of the Year

Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare, today announced that it has won a 2022 Gold Stevie Award for Customer Service Team of the Year. The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service recognize the achievements of contact center, customer service, business development and sales teams and professionals worldwide.

"Our 24/7 patient support contact center team is a critical part of our care model that is responsible for addressing questions and concerns when our patients are outside of our clinics,” says Vin Varma, Senior Vice President of Patient Experience & Service Operations at Oak Street Health. "Our mission to rebuild healthcare as it should be requires scale, and as we’ve grown to care for more than 150,000 patients at over 130 centers, I'm incredibly proud of how our clinical contact center team has stepped up to deliver exceptional service.”

The award recognized the Company’s excellence in a recovery situation. Since the clinical contact center (C3) was formed to centralize patient support in 2017, the organization has experienced an influx of calls along with its growing patient base. Despite this, C3 was able to achieve a new high in service levels at 92 percent of calls answered within 30 seconds in December 2021. Timely support is critical when it comes to health needs and Oak Street Health prides itself on connecting its patients and their caregivers to service advocates with minimum wait time to provide quality care.

"Scaling up to accommodate our rapidly growing patient base was a challenge in 2021 due to the pandemic and increased difficulty of recruiting across the industry,” says Varma. "We overcame these challenges to grow our team by over 50 percent and accomplished our service level goals. This was driven in large part by improvements in our recruiting and onboarding process, and by adding remote work to our operating model.”

The team continues to mature its capabilities by adding a robust standardized quality assurance program and introducing quality-based incentives. C3 currently operates out of Oak Brook, IL, Charlotte, NC, and remotely. To learn more about joining the growing team at Oak Street Health, click here.

About Oak Street Health

Founded in 2012, Oak Street Health is a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare. With a mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be, the Company operates an innovative healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services, and assumes the full financial risk of its patients. Oak Street Health currently operates more than 130 centers across 20 states and is the only primary care provider to carry the AARP name. To learn more about Oak Street Health’s proven approach to care, visit oakstreethealth.com.

