|
16.09.2020 22:05:00
Oak Street Health Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH) (the "Company”), a network of value-based, primary care centers for adults on Medicare, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020.
"We were pleased with our second quarter financial results, which highlighted both our strong organic revenue growth and the resiliency of our model despite the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. I credit our team members, all of whom acted swiftly to implement adjustments to our operations while maintaining our commitment to exceptional patient care,” said Mike Pykosz, Chief Executive Officer of Oak Street Health. "Looking forward, we expect the proceeds from our recently completed initial public offering to help us execute on our vision of extending our value-based care platform to Medicare beneficiaries across the country.”
Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
- Total revenue was $214.4 million, up 69% year over year
- The Company cared for approximately 57,500 at-risk patients, representing 67% of its total patients
- Loss from operations was ($24.4) million, compared to ($18.4) million in the second quarter 2019
- Platform contribution1 was $19.4 million, up 81% year over year
- Net loss was ($26.8) million, compared to ($20.3) million in the second quarter 2019
- Adjusted EBITDA2 was ($17.6) million, compared to ($16.0) million in the second quarter 2019
- As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 54 centers, compared to 44 centers at June 30, 2019
__________________
|
(1)
|
Platform contribution is a non-GAAP financial measure that is presented as supplemental disclosure and is reconciled to loss from operations as the most directly comparable GAAP measure as set forth in the accompanying "Platform Contribution Reconciliation” section. We define platform contribution as total revenues less the sum of medical claims expense and cost of care, excluding depreciation and amortization.
|
|
|
(2)
|
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is presented as supplemental disclosure and is reconciled to net loss as the most directly comparable GAAP measure as set forth in the accompanying "Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation” section. We define adjusted EBITDA as net loss, excluding other income (expense), depreciation and amortization and unit-based compensation.
"Since the end of the second quarter, we have executed several strategic initiatives,” commented Tim Cook, Chief Financial Officer of Oak Street Health. "First, on August 6, our successful initial public offering raised $351.7 million in net proceeds. Second, on September 1, we announced a strategic collaboration with Walmart to bring Oak Street Health centers to three Walmart locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area later this year. Lastly, although COVID-19 caused us to temporarily pause new center openings during the second quarter, we are pleased to report that we have opened 12 new centers in the last six weeks alone, expanding our total footprint to 66 centers.”
|
Financial Outlook (dollars in millions)
|
Three Months Ending
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ending
|
September 30, 2020
|
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
Low
|
|
High
|
|
|
Low
|
|
High
|
(dollars in millions)
|
Centers
|
66
|
67
|
72
|
74
|
At risk patients
|
58,500
|
59,000
|
61,000
|
63,000
|
Revenue
|
$210
|
$214
|
$843
|
$853
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
($35)
|
($30)
|
($110)
|
($100)
We have not reconciled guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and have not provided forward-looking guidance for net loss, because of the uncertainty around certain items that may impact net loss, including stock-based compensation, that are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted. However, for the third quarter of 2020 and full year 2020, depreciation and amortization expense is expected to be $2.8 million and $11.0 million, respectively.
Webcast and Conference Call
The Company will conduct a conference call Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss these results and management’s outlook for future financial and operational performance. The conference call can be accessed by webcast or by dialing (833) 529-0224 for U.S. participants, or +1 (236) 389-2153 for international participants, and referencing participant code 6986226. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call at https://investors.oakstreethealth.com.
About Oak Street Health
Founded in 2012, Oak Street Health is a network of value-based, primary care centers for adults on Medicare. With a mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be, the company operates an innovative healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services and assumes the full financial risk of its patients. Oak Street Health currently operates more than 60 centers across Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. To learn more about Oak Street Health’s proven approach to care, visit oakstreethealth.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future growth and our financial outlook for the third quarter of 2020. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance.
Important risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; (ii) changes in market or industry conditions, regulatory environment and receptivity to our technology and services; (iii) results of litigation or a security incident; (iv) the loss of one or more key customers or partners; (v) the impact of COVID-19 on our business and results of operation; and (vi) changes to our abilities to recruit and retain qualified team members. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our SEC reports, including, but not limited to the amended Registration Statement filed with the SEC dated August 5, 2020 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020 expected to be filed with the SEC on September 16, 2020. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update or revise this information unless required by law.
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(in thousands)
|
As of
|
|
As of
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
ASSETS
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Current assets:
|
Cash
|
$ 185,561
|
$ 33,987
|
Restricted cash
|
10,391
|
8,266
|
Other patient service receivables, net
|
789
|
729
|
Capitated accounts receivable
|
243,227
|
167,429
|
Prepaid expenses
|
2,519
|
1,382
|
Other current assets
|
4,939
|
8,028
|
Total current assets
|
447,426
|
219,821
|
Property and equipment, net
|
70,479
|
67,396
|
Security deposits
|
1,414
|
1,494
|
Goodwill
|
9,634
|
9,634
|
Intangible assets, net
|
3,159
|
3,352
|
Other long-term assets
|
115
|
125
|
Total assets
|
532,227
|
301,822
|
LIABILITIES AND MEMBERS' DEFICIT
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 3,875
|
$ 10,757
|
Accrued compensation and benefits
|
22,619
|
28,610
|
Liability for unpaid claims
|
235,856
|
170,629
|
Other liabilities
|
17,078
|
11,001
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
-
|
18,507
|
Total current liabilities
|
279,428
|
239,504
|
Deferred rent expense
|
13,015
|
12,901
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
13,970
|
10,816
|
Long-term debt, net of current portion
|
82,126
|
62,840
|
Total liabilities
|
388,539
|
326,061
|
Redeemable Investor Units
|
545,001
|
320,639
|
Members' deficit:
|
Members' capital
|
3,454
|
4,192
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(409,618)
|
(354,355)
|
Total members' deficit allocated to the Company
|
(406,164)
|
(350,163)
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
4,851
|
5,285
|
Total members' deficit
|
(401,313)
|
(344,878)
|
Total liabilities, redeemable investor units, and members' deficit
|
$ 532,227
|
$ 301,822
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except unit and per share data, unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Revenues:
|
Capitated revenue
|
$ 207,997
|
$ 123,054
|
$ 404,587
|
$ 238,383
|
Other patient service revenue
|
6,385
|
3,434
|
11,580
|
5,482
|
Total revenues
|
214,382
|
126,488
|
416,167
|
243,865
|
Operating expenses:
|
Medical claims expense
|
155,460
|
84,345
|
287,745
|
161,619
|
Cost of care, excluding depreciation and amortization
|
39,526
|
31,429
|
83,294
|
59,073
|
Sales and marketing
|
10,102
|
11,253
|
21,973
|
19,928
|
Corporate, general and administrative expenses
|
31,038
|
16,045
|
55,419
|
27,956
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
2,674
|
1,856
|
5,178
|
3,581
|
Loss from operations
|
(24,418)
|
|
(18,440)
|
(37,442)
|
(28,292)
|
Other income/(expense):
|
Interest expense, net
|
(2,448)
|
(1,867)
|
(4,874)
|
(1,876)
|
Other
|
22
|
22
|
117
|
84
|
Net loss
|
(26,844)
|
(20,285)
|
(42,199)
|
(30,084)
|
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|
79
|
124
|
434
|
(72)
|
Net loss attributable to the Company
|
(26,765)
|
(20,161)
|
(41,765)
|
(30,156)
|
Undeclared and deemed dividends
|
(12,230)
|
(7,188)
|
(21,802)
|
(14,302)
|
Net loss attributable to common unitholders
|
(38,995)
|
(27,349)
|
(63,567)
|
(44,458)
|
Weighted-average number of common units outstanding, basic and diluted
|
537,654
|
620,068
|
578,861
|
620,068
|
Net loss per unit, basic and diluted
|
$ (72.53)
|
$ (44.11)
|
|
$ (109.81)
|
$ (71.70)
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands, unaudited)
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net loss
|
$ (42,199)
|
$ (30,084)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash
|
used in operating activities:
|
Amortization of discount on debt and related issuance costs
|
778
|
509
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
5,178
|
3,581
|
Unit-based compensation, net of forfeitures
|
5,157
|
541
|
Change in fair value of bifurcated derivative
|
297
|
(489)
|
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
|
-
|
-
|
Accounts receivable
|
(75,858)
|
(21,611)
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
1,951
|
168
|
Security deposits and other long-term assets
|
91
|
(288)
|
Accounts payable
|
(6,907)
|
(491)
|
Liability for unpaid claims
|
65,227
|
21,357
|
Accrued compensation and benefits
|
(5,991)
|
3,073
|
Other current liabilities
|
6,077
|
1,216
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
2,857
|
(826)
|
Deferred rent expense
|
114
|
3,787
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
(43,228)
|
(19,557)
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
Purchase of business
|
-
|
(166)
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
(8,043)
|
(12,268)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(8,043)
|
(12,434)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
Proceeds from issuance of redeemable investor units
|
224,363
|
1,500
|
Proceeds from long-term debt
|
-
|
29,457
|
Capital contributions from non-controlling interests
|
-
|
2,646
|
Tender offer
|
(19,393)
|
|
-
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
204,970
|
33,603
|
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
153,699
|
1,612
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
42,253
|
72,067
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|
$ 195,952
|
$ 73,679
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Certain of these financial measures are considered "non-GAAP” financial measures within the meaning of Item 10 of Regulation S-K promulgated by the SEC. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with the GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of our results of operations and the factors and trends affecting our business. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by our management to evaluate financial results and to plan and forecast future periods. However, non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures used by us may differ from the non-GAAP measures used by other companies, including our competitors. To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, we disclose the following Non-GAAP measures: patient contribution, platform contribution and Adjusted EBITDA as these are performance measures that our management uses to assess our operating performance. Because Adjusted EBITDA, patient contribution and platform contribution facilitate internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use these measures for business planning purposes and in evaluating acquisition opportunities.
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we calculate as net loss adjusted to exclude (i) unit/stock-based compensation expense, (ii) depreciation and amortization, and (iv) other income (expense). Our management team uses Adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure in order to assess our operating performance. Because adjusted EBITDA facilitates internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use this measure for business planning purposes and in evaluating acquisition opportunities. The following is a reconciliation of our net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019.
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
(in thousands)
|
Net loss
|
$ (26,844)
|
$ (20,285)
|
$ (42,199)
|
$ (30,084)
|
Add:
|
Other (income) expense
|
2,426
|
1,845
|
4,757
|
1,792
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
2,674
|
1,856
|
5,178
|
3,581
|
Unit based compensation
|
4,108
|
543
|
5,986
|
799
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ (17,636)
|
$ (16,041)
|
$ (26,278)
|
$ (23,912)
Platform Contribution Reconciliation
Platform Contribution is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as total revenues less the sum of medical claims expense and cost of care, excluding depreciation and amortization. The following is a reconciliation of our loss from operations, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Platform Contribution, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019.
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
(in thousands)
|
Loss from operations
|
$ (24,418)
|
$ (18,440)
|
$ (37,442)
|
$ (28,292)
|
Add:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
2,674
|
1,856
|
5,178
|
3,581
|
Corporate, general and administrative
|
31,038
|
|
16,045
|
|
55,419
|
|
27,956
|
Sales and marketing
|
10,102
|
11,253
|
21,973
|
19,928
|
Platform contribution
|
$ 19,396
|
$ 10,714
|
$ 45,128
|
$ 23,173
Source: Oak Street Health
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200916005817/en/
Nachrichten zu Oak Street Health Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Oak Street Health Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Oak Street Health Inc Registered Shs
|41,51
|0,31%
|
Handeln zum Festpreis in der
Das Beste aus zwei Welten:
Bezahlen Sie mehr als 5 Euro Orderprovision? Dann vergleichen Sie hier die Konditionen für eine Xetra-Order über 12.000 Euro bei finanzen.net Brokerage und anderen namhaften Online Brokern!
|finanzen.net Brokerage
|€ 5,00
|
Kaufen
|
Verkaufen
|
|Hello Bank
|€ 28,95
|
|
|
|Bankdirekt.at
|€ 33,35
|Bankhaus Jungholz
|€ 30,00
|Dadat
|€ 25,95
|Degiro
|€ 6,56
|Easybank
|€ 28,80
|Flatex (AT)
|€ 9,90
Das finanzen.net Brokerage-Depot ist ein spezielles Angebot von finanzen.net in Kooperation mit der Comdirect Bank – Infos unter www.finanzen-broker.net/oesterreich/
Bitte lesen Sie die folgenden wichtigen Hinweise:
Inhalte fremder Webseiten, auf die hier direkt oder indirekt verwiesen wird (durch "Hyperlinks" oder "Deeplinks"), liegen außerhalb des Verantwortungsbereiches der Finanzen.net GmbH und werden von dieser nicht zu Eigen gemacht. Dies gilt auch für Börsen-, Finanz- und sonstige preissensitive Informationen, die aus Systemen fremder Anbieter online in Echtzeit oder zeitversetzt auf diese Websites übernommen werden.
Die Angebote weiterführender Internetseiten richten sich an Interessenten und Kunden in Österreich. Die Angebote auf diesen weiterführenden Internetseiten richten sich ausdrücklich nicht an Personen in Ländern, die das Vorhalten bzw. den Aufruf der darin eingestellten Inhalte untersagen oder für die Darstellung eine Erlaubnis erfordern, insbesondere nicht an US-Personen im Sinne der Regulation S des US Securities Act 1933 sowie Internet-Nutzer in Großbritannien, Nordirland, Kanada und Japan. Jeder Nutzer ist selbst verantwortlich, sich über etwaige Beschränkungen vor Aufruf der Internetseiten zu informieren und diese einzuhalten.
Bitte lesen Sie die folgenden wichtigen Hinweise:
Inhalte fremder Webseiten, auf die hier direkt oder indirekt verwiesen wird (durch "Hyperlinks" oder "Deeplinks"), liegen außerhalb des Verantwortungsbereiches der Finanzen.net GmbH und werden von dieser nicht zu Eigen gemacht. Dies gilt auch für Börsen-, Finanz- und sonstige preissensitive Informationen, die aus Systemen fremder Anbieter online in Echtzeit oder zeitversetzt auf diese Websites übernommen werden.
Die Angebote weiterführender Internetseiten richten sich an Interessenten und Kunden in Österreich. Die Angebote auf diesen weiterführenden Internetseiten richten sich ausdrücklich nicht an Personen in Ländern, die das Vorhalten bzw. den Aufruf der darin eingestellten Inhalte untersagen oder für die Darstellung eine Erlaubnis erfordern, insbesondere nicht an US-Personen im Sinne der Regulation S des US Securities Act 1933 sowie Internet-Nutzer in Großbritannien, Nordirland, Kanada und Japan. Jeder Nutzer ist selbst verantwortlich, sich über etwaige Beschränkungen vor Aufruf der Internetseiten zu informieren und diese einzuhalten.
Bitte lesen Sie die folgenden wichtigen Hinweise:
Inhalte fremder Webseiten, auf die hier direkt oder indirekt verwiesen wird (durch "Hyperlinks" oder "Deeplinks"), liegen außerhalb des Verantwortungsbereiches der Finanzen.net GmbH und werden von dieser nicht zu Eigen gemacht. Dies gilt auch für Börsen-, Finanz- und sonstige preissensitive Informationen, die aus Systemen fremder Anbieter online in Echtzeit oder zeitversetzt auf diese Websites übernommen werden.
Die Angebote weiterführender Internetseiten richten sich an Interessenten und Kunden in Österreich. Die Angebote auf diesen weiterführenden Internetseiten richten sich ausdrücklich nicht an Personen in Ländern, die das Vorhalten bzw. den Aufruf der darin eingestellten Inhalte untersagen oder für die Darstellung eine Erlaubnis erfordern, insbesondere nicht an US-Personen im Sinne der Regulation S des US Securities Act 1933 sowie Internet-Nutzer in Großbritannien, Nordirland, Kanada und Japan. Jeder Nutzer ist selbst verantwortlich, sich über etwaige Beschränkungen vor Aufruf der Internetseiten zu informieren und diese einzuhalten.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX verabschiedet sich etwas höher -- Dow Jones beendet Handel nach Fed-Entscheid freundlich, NASDAQ tief im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich im Mittwochshandel aufwärts. Der deutsche DAX notierte am Mittwoch mit wenig Ausschlägen. Die US-Börsen notieren nach dem Zinsentscheid der Fed uneinheitlich. Asiens Börsen konnten sich am Mittwoch auf keine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.