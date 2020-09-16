Oak Street Health Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH) (the "Company”), a network of value-based, primary care centers for adults on Medicare, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

"We were pleased with our second quarter financial results, which highlighted both our strong organic revenue growth and the resiliency of our model despite the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. I credit our team members, all of whom acted swiftly to implement adjustments to our operations while maintaining our commitment to exceptional patient care,” said Mike Pykosz, Chief Executive Officer of Oak Street Health. "Looking forward, we expect the proceeds from our recently completed initial public offering to help us execute on our vision of extending our value-based care platform to Medicare beneficiaries across the country.”

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $214.4 million, up 69% year over year

The Company cared for approximately 57,500 at-risk patients, representing 67% of its total patients

Loss from operations was ($24.4) million, compared to ($18.4) million in the second quarter 2019

Platform contribution 1 was $19.4 million, up 81% year over year

Net loss was ($26.8) million, compared to ($20.3) million in the second quarter 2019

Adjusted EBITDA 2 was ($17.6) million, compared to ($16.0) million in the second quarter 2019

As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 54 centers, compared to 44 centers at June 30, 2019

(1) Platform contribution is a non-GAAP financial measure that is presented as supplemental disclosure and is reconciled to loss from operations as the most directly comparable GAAP measure as set forth in the accompanying "Platform Contribution Reconciliation” section. We define platform contribution as total revenues less the sum of medical claims expense and cost of care, excluding depreciation and amortization. (2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is presented as supplemental disclosure and is reconciled to net loss as the most directly comparable GAAP measure as set forth in the accompanying "Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation” section. We define adjusted EBITDA as net loss, excluding other income (expense), depreciation and amortization and unit-based compensation.

"Since the end of the second quarter, we have executed several strategic initiatives,” commented Tim Cook, Chief Financial Officer of Oak Street Health. "First, on August 6, our successful initial public offering raised $351.7 million in net proceeds. Second, on September 1, we announced a strategic collaboration with Walmart to bring Oak Street Health centers to three Walmart locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area later this year. Lastly, although COVID-19 caused us to temporarily pause new center openings during the second quarter, we are pleased to report that we have opened 12 new centers in the last six weeks alone, expanding our total footprint to 66 centers.”

Financial Outlook (dollars in millions) Three Months Ending Twelve Months Ending September 30, 2020 December 31, 2020 Low High Low High (dollars in millions) Centers 66 67 72 74 At risk patients 58,500 59,000 61,000 63,000 Revenue $210 $214 $843 $853 Adjusted EBITDA ($35) ($30) ($110) ($100)

We have not reconciled guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and have not provided forward-looking guidance for net loss, because of the uncertainty around certain items that may impact net loss, including stock-based compensation, that are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted. However, for the third quarter of 2020 and full year 2020, depreciation and amortization expense is expected to be $2.8 million and $11.0 million, respectively.

About Oak Street Health

Founded in 2012, Oak Street Health is a network of value-based, primary care centers for adults on Medicare. With a mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be, the company operates an innovative healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services and assumes the full financial risk of its patients. Oak Street Health currently operates more than 60 centers across Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. To learn more about Oak Street Health’s proven approach to care, visit oakstreethealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future growth and our financial outlook for the third quarter of 2020. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance.

Important risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; (ii) changes in market or industry conditions, regulatory environment and receptivity to our technology and services; (iii) results of litigation or a security incident; (iv) the loss of one or more key customers or partners; (v) the impact of COVID-19 on our business and results of operation; and (vi) changes to our abilities to recruit and retain qualified team members. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our SEC reports, including, but not limited to the amended Registration Statement filed with the SEC dated August 5, 2020 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020 expected to be filed with the SEC on September 16, 2020. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update or revise this information unless required by law.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) As of As of June 30, December 31, ASSETS 2020

(unaudited) 2019 Current assets: Cash $ 185,561 $ 33,987 Restricted cash 10,391 8,266 Other patient service receivables, net 789 729 Capitated accounts receivable 243,227 167,429 Prepaid expenses 2,519 1,382 Other current assets 4,939 8,028 Total current assets 447,426 219,821 Property and equipment, net 70,479 67,396 Security deposits 1,414 1,494 Goodwill 9,634 9,634 Intangible assets, net 3,159 3,352 Other long-term assets 115 125 Total assets 532,227 301,822 LIABILITIES AND MEMBERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,875 $ 10,757 Accrued compensation and benefits 22,619 28,610 Liability for unpaid claims 235,856 170,629 Other liabilities 17,078 11,001 Current portion of long-term debt - 18,507 Total current liabilities 279,428 239,504 Deferred rent expense 13,015 12,901 Other long-term liabilities 13,970 10,816 Long-term debt, net of current portion 82,126 62,840 Total liabilities 388,539 326,061 Redeemable Investor Units 545,001 320,639 Members' deficit: Members' capital 3,454 4,192 Accumulated deficit (409,618) (354,355) Total members' deficit allocated to the Company (406,164) (350,163) Noncontrolling interests 4,851 5,285 Total members' deficit (401,313) (344,878) Total liabilities, redeemable investor units, and members' deficit $ 532,227 $ 301,822

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except unit and per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Capitated revenue $ 207,997 $ 123,054 $ 404,587 $ 238,383 Other patient service revenue 6,385 3,434 11,580 5,482 Total revenues 214,382 126,488 416,167 243,865 Operating expenses: Medical claims expense 155,460 84,345 287,745 161,619 Cost of care, excluding depreciation and amortization 39,526 31,429 83,294 59,073 Sales and marketing 10,102 11,253 21,973 19,928 Corporate, general and administrative expenses 31,038 16,045 55,419 27,956 Depreciation and amortization 2,674 1,856 5,178 3,581 Loss from operations (24,418) (18,440) (37,442) (28,292) Other income/(expense): Interest expense, net (2,448) (1,867) (4,874) (1,876) Other 22 22 117 84 Net loss (26,844) (20,285) (42,199) (30,084) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 79 124 434 (72) Net loss attributable to the Company (26,765) (20,161) (41,765) (30,156) Undeclared and deemed dividends (12,230) (7,188) (21,802) (14,302) Net loss attributable to common unitholders (38,995) (27,349) (63,567) (44,458) Weighted-average number of common units outstanding, basic and diluted 537,654 620,068 578,861 620,068 Net loss per unit, basic and diluted $ (72.53) $ (44.11) $ (109.81) $ (71.70)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (42,199) $ (30,084) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Amortization of discount on debt and related issuance costs 778 509 Depreciation and amortization 5,178 3,581 Unit-based compensation, net of forfeitures 5,157 541 Change in fair value of bifurcated derivative 297 (489) Change in operating assets and liabilities: - - Accounts receivable (75,858) (21,611) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,951 168 Security deposits and other long-term assets 91 (288) Accounts payable (6,907) (491) Liability for unpaid claims 65,227 21,357 Accrued compensation and benefits (5,991) 3,073 Other current liabilities 6,077 1,216 Other long-term liabilities 2,857 (826) Deferred rent expense 114 3,787 Net cash used in operating activities (43,228) (19,557) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of business - (166) Purchases of property and equipment (8,043) (12,268) Net cash used in investing activities (8,043) (12,434) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of redeemable investor units 224,363 1,500 Proceeds from long-term debt - 29,457 Capital contributions from non-controlling interests - 2,646 Tender offer (19,393) - Net cash provided by financing activities 204,970 33,603 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 153,699 1,612 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 42,253 72,067 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 195,952 $ 73,679

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain of these financial measures are considered "non-GAAP” financial measures within the meaning of Item 10 of Regulation S-K promulgated by the SEC. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with the GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of our results of operations and the factors and trends affecting our business. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by our management to evaluate financial results and to plan and forecast future periods. However, non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures used by us may differ from the non-GAAP measures used by other companies, including our competitors. To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, we disclose the following Non-GAAP measures: patient contribution, platform contribution and Adjusted EBITDA as these are performance measures that our management uses to assess our operating performance. Because Adjusted EBITDA, patient contribution and platform contribution facilitate internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use these measures for business planning purposes and in evaluating acquisition opportunities.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we calculate as net loss adjusted to exclude (i) unit/stock-based compensation expense, (ii) depreciation and amortization, and (iv) other income (expense). Our management team uses Adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure in order to assess our operating performance. Because adjusted EBITDA facilitates internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use this measure for business planning purposes and in evaluating acquisition opportunities. The following is a reconciliation of our net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) Net loss $ (26,844) $ (20,285) $ (42,199) $ (30,084) Add: Other (income) expense 2,426 1,845 4,757 1,792 Depreciation and amortization 2,674 1,856 5,178 3,581 Unit based compensation 4,108 543 5,986 799 Adjusted EBITDA $ (17,636) $ (16,041) $ (26,278) $ (23,912)

Platform Contribution Reconciliation

Platform Contribution is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as total revenues less the sum of medical claims expense and cost of care, excluding depreciation and amortization. The following is a reconciliation of our loss from operations, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Platform Contribution, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) Loss from operations $ (24,418) $ (18,440) $ (37,442) $ (28,292) Add: Depreciation and amortization 2,674 1,856 5,178 3,581 Corporate, general and administrative 31,038 16,045 55,419 27,956 Sales and marketing 10,102 11,253 21,973 19,928 Platform contribution $ 19,396 $ 10,714 $ 45,128 $ 23,173

