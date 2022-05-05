Oak Street Health Wins "Best Overall MedTech Software” in 2022 MedTech Breakthrough Awards

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH, or the ?"Company”), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare, today announced that it has been selected as a winner in the sixth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards, winning the award for Best Overall MedTech Software. In 2021, the Company won the EHR Innovation Award.

Oak Street Health is recognized with the Best Overall MedTech Software Award for its proprietary technology platform, Canopy, which helps drive success of the Company’s value-based care model. Canopy underlies every aspect of Oak Street Health’s day-to-day clinical and operational workflows, allowing care teams to tailor care plans to the needs of both the patient and the business. Built on top of a cutting-edge tech stack, Canopy delivers context-rich, intuitive experiences that put the right insights in front of care teams at the right time.

"We are honored to win Best Overall MedTech Software Award in this year’s MedTech Breakthrough Awards, which is a true testament to the innovation and hard work of our entire team,” said Colton Ortolf, Vice President of Product at Oak Street Health. "Canopy is custom-built for Oak Street Health’s innovative, value-based model of care. It alleviates the administrative burden of traditional healthcare technology while enabling our care teams to provide high-quality primary care and an unmatched patient experience for older adults. Canopy surfaces data-driven insights directly at the point of care, equipping our providers with the information they need to manage the complex needs of our patients. As we continue to open new centers and care for more patients, Canopy will allow us to replicate the clinical success of our care model. We look forward to continuing to evolve Canopy alongside our care model for years to come.”

Canopy integrates patient data across the continuum of care and leverages internally-developed machine learning models to provide actionable insights and drive workflows to accelerate operational efficiency and effective clinical management and oversight. Canopy’s leading technology stack makes use of modern architecture patterns, cloud-native distributed computing, stream processing and the latest in responsive web development tool sets to deliver a superior experience to care teams.

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Robotics, Clinical Administration, Telehealth, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), mHealth, Medical Devices, Medical Data and more. This year’s program attracted nearly 4,000 nominations from all over the globe.

