Oakland Park Vice Mayor Jane Bolin Becomes First-Ever Female Chair of Entrepreneurs Organization's Global Governance Committee

OAKLAND PARK, Fla., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jane Bolin, a successful attorney, entrepreneur, and current Vice Mayor of Oakland Park, Florida was recently appointed as Chair of the Global Governance Committee for the Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO), a global non-profit organization dedicated to helping entrepreneurs achieve greater business success. Bolin is the first woman to assume this role in the organization's 33-year history.

Considered one of the world's most influential entrepreneur communities, EO has more than 14,000 members in its 190 chapters around the globe. Members of EO must be owners, founders, or majority stakeholders of their business earning at least $1 million in annual revenue.

"Jane is a powerhouse. We are thrilled to have her leading the Global Governance Committee," said Carrie Santos, CEO of the Entrepreneur's Organization. "Her leadership and focus are critical to leading a group of volunteers from around the world handling thorny issues of ethics, transparency and oversight."

Bolin added: "I am honored to take on this new role. I see this appointment as a real opportunity to continue to hone my skills as a leader. My roles as a business owner and Vice Mayor already require me to be a leader for my teams and constituents. However, leading other leaders is a completely different challenge, and one that I am excited to take on."

Since joining EO in 2012, Bolin has established a robust track record of leadership at the nonprofit. Prior to becoming Chair of the Global Governance Committee, she served as President of EO's Tampa Chapter, Membership Chair for the South Florida chapter, Area Director for the East region, and the Governance Director of East Region. In her new role, Bolin will work with the Committee and Regional Directors on matters of governance, policy creation and implementation, and membership.

As a successful business owner, Bolin is a strong believer in the power of entrepreneurship to uplift people, transform communities, and renew economies worldwide. As Vice Mayor, she believes that key to the American dream is a governance system that not only inspires entrepreneurship but also empowers people to start their own businesses and create opportunities for success, prosperity, and upward social mobility.

Bolin was also recently appointed as President of the Florida Bar to the Governmental and Public Policy Advocacy Committee, which operates to promote professionalism and provide information, networking, and education opportunities for lawyer-lobbyists in the state.

About Jane F. Bolin

Jane Bolin is the current Vice Mayor of the city of Oakland Park, Florida. A successful entrepreneur, attorney, author, philanthropist, and civic leader, Bolin is known for her action-oriented bipartisan approach to serving South Floridians. Deeply involved with her local community, Bolin serves on the governance committee of the Pride Center at Equality Park of South Florida and is an active member of Oakland Park/Wilton Manors Rotary Club and the Oakland Park Kiwanis Club. She is also the incoming global chair of governance for Entrepreneurs' Organization.

About Entrepreneurs' Organization

Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) is a global, peer-to-peer network of more than 14,000 influential business owners with 198 chapters in 62 countries. Founded in 1987, EO is the catalyst that enables leading entrepreneurs to learn and grow, leading to greater success in business and beyond.

SOURCE Jane Bolin