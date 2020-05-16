Oakworks Medical releases Proning Cushion to support patients during the pandemic

NEW FREEDOM, Pa., May 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oakworks Medical, a leading manufacturer of Ultrasound, C-arm, and Exam tables, announces that is has developed a low-cost proning cushion to help patients lay face down for extended periods and possibly prevent them from needing a ventilator.

"Oakworks has been providing proning devices for over 15 years to PTs and Pain Management professionals. We used our expertise to design a proning cushion that comfortably and safely supports patients in this life saving position for extended periods," said Jeff Riach, CEO of Oakworks Medical

The pandemic is expected to continue to infect people who need to be hospitalized at a significant level for the next two years. The Oakworks Proning Cushion is designed to be used by multiple patients and is an FDA listed Class I device. The design comfortably supports patients from 100lbs to 350lbs and features internal side supports to prevent roll off. Made in the USA,in our ISO13485 certified manufacturing facility. Oakworks has scaled up its capacity to make hundreds of cushions a day.

About Oakworks Medical:

Since 1978, Oakworks Medical has been committed to providing safe, durable, and ergonomic equipment to industries supporting the health and well-being of people all over the world. Oakworks mission and vision is to be the manufacturer that truly encompasses the equipment needs of all the professions within Integrative Healthcare and their clients. We are a leading supplier of Ultrasound tables, radiolucent C-arm tables and general exam room equipment. With over forty years design and manufacturing experience and a 91,000 square foot state of the art facility located in Southern Pennsylvania, Oakworks Medical is known for design innovation, sophisticated engineering, and quick turnaround time. Offering a unique commitment to U.S. manufacturing and environmental wellness, Oakworks Medical is setting the global standard for Integrative Healthcare product solutions. For more information, visit http://www.oakworksmed.com

