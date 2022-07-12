OAN Further Expands its Broadcast Over-the-Air Reach with a launch in the Pittsburgh DMA

SAN DIEGO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One America News Network ("OAN"), a 24/7 source of credible national and international news announced today that its broadcast over-the-air (OTA) channel variant OAN Plus is now available as a digital subchannel on WOSC-CD channel 61.8 in the Pittsburgh DMA.

In recent months, OAN Plus has more than doubled its OTA household penetration through strategic broadcast partnerships while bringing its brand visibility to its broadcast station's multicast channel lineups in more than ten million new OTA only households.

"We have been incredibly encouraged by the momentum that our OAN Plus channel is building in broadcast and we continue to hear that the significance and relevance of the OAN brand is valuable" said Alex Kopacz, EVP Content Distribution and Strategy at OAN. "We recognize the growth of broadcast OTA viewership and adding a new top-25 DMA like Pittsburgh will further accelerate our ongoing broadcast strategy."

WOSC-CD, owned by Pittsburgh based The Videohouse, boasts one of the country's strongest Class A broadcast signals and reaches more than 1.6 million households across the Pittsburgh DMA.

"We have been providing quality programming to Pittsburgh viewers for 25 years," said Ron Bruno, President of WOSC-CD "OAN has long been a reliable news source and prioritizing it as a multicast channel option for us makes a ton of sense especially with the critical midterm elections on the horizon later this year"

About One America News Network, ("OAN"):

One America News Network, ("OAN"), which launched on July 4, 2013, provides an independent source of credible national and international news around the clock. The network operates news bureaus in Washington, D.C., California, New York, and Florida. In addition, the network utilizes numerous external newsgathering sources, including US Pool feeds. OAN produces eighteen hours of live news every weekday. In addition, the network features four weekday primetime political talk shows, namely REAL AMERICA with Dan Ball, IN FOCUS, TIPPING POINT with Kara McKinney, and THE REAL STORY.OAN is featured on over a hundred cable and video providers worldwide. In addition, the OAN LIVE app is available on your favorite connected devices. For more information, please visit www.oann.com.

