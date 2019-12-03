OANDA hires David Grant as Chief Operating Officer, Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A global leader in online multi-asset trading services and currency data and analytics, OANDA is pleased to announce the appointment of industry veteran David Grant as Chief Operating Officer, Asia Pacific. Based in Singapore, he will be responsible for overseeing the firm's administrative and operational functions as well as enhancing the overall efficiency of the business.

Grant brings with him more than 20 years' experience in the electronic trading industry. Having previously held the role of Chief Executive Officer in the Singapore offices of City Index and OptionsXpress, he joins OANDA from Gain Capital where he served as APAC Chief Operating Officer. His career has also spanned several leading financial institutions including Goldman Sachs and E*Trade.

Mohsin Siddiqui, Managing Director for the Asia-Pacific and Americas regions, said, "An accomplished financial services professional, David brings with him an extraordinary knowledge of the industry landscape. His extensive experience in trading, operations and management will be invaluable as we look to further grow the business in Asia Pacific."

Grant's appointment is just one in a series of high-profile appointments made by OANDA in recent weeks. The firm recently hired Mark Chesterman as Head of Trading and Lucian Lauerman as Head of Solutions for Business, both reporting into Kurt vom Scheidt, who has assumed an expanded role as Chief Operating Officer.

About OANDA

Founded in 1996, OANDA was the first company to share exchange rate data free of charge on the Internet, launching an FX trading platform that helped pioneer the development of web-based currency trading five years later. Today, the firm provides online multi-asset trading, currency data and analytics to retail and corporate clients, demonstrating an unrivalled expertise in foreign exchange. With regulated entities in six of the world's most active financial markets, OANDA remains dedicated to transforming the business of foreign exchange. For more information, please visit oanda.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook or YouTube.

SOURCE OANDA