Oasis and Ticketmaster urged to refund fans after ‘dynamic pricing’ debacle

Which? asks both to 'do the right thing' by refunding difference between face value of tickets and final inflated priceOasis and Ticketmaster should refund fans who ended up paying hundreds of pounds more than the face value of tickets after so-called "dynamic pricing" was used to inflate prices, the consumer group Which? has said.Which? called on the band and the ticketing company to "do the right thing" and refund the difference between the face value of the tickets and the heavily inflated price many ended up having to pay.