Oasis Midstream Partners LP Announces Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 Earnings

HOUSTON, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Midstream Partners LP (Nasdaq: OMP) ("OMP" or the "Partnership") today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights

Declared the quarterly cash distribution of $0.54 per unit.

per unit. Net income was $43.7 million and net cash from operating activities was $53.3 million .

and net cash from operating activities was . Adjusted EBITDA (1) was $57.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP (1) was $37.3 million , a 45% increase from the second quarter.

was and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP was , a 45% increase from the second quarter. Distributable cash flow (1) ("DCF") was $34.1 million and DCF coverage was 1.8x.

("DCF") was and DCF coverage was 1.8x. Solid cost control drove higher margins across commodity streams. Operating income improved to 55% of revenue in the third quarter, compared to 42% in the second quarter.

Resumption of shut-in production drove higher volumes. Natural gas processing volumes were 213.1 MMscfpd in the third quarter, increasing approximately 40% from the second quarter. 61.5 MMscfpd of natural gas processing volumes were from third party producers, up approximately 130% from the second quarter.

Executed agreement to permanently waive default interest charges based on certain conditions set by OMP lenders that are expected to be satisfied (see "Waiver and Forbearance Agreement" below).

OMP is not included in Oasis Petroleum's financial restructuring process; OMP and Oasis Petroleum continue to operate in the normal course; Oasis Petroleum expects to complete its restructuring and emerge from Chapter 11 later this month.

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for definitions of all non-GAAP measures included herein and reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures under United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP").

Chief Executive Officer, Taylor Reid, commented, "Volumes rebounded in the third quarter, as companies brought back a substantial amount of previously shut-in production. The OMP team managed costs exceptionally well, driving improved margins and coverage over the course of the quarter. We're pleased that conditions appear to have stabilized compared to earlier this year, and we continue to take a prudent approach to capital spending as we manage the current operating environment. To that end, we reduced our capital spending outlook in the third quarter and now expect full-year spending to be down approximately 70% from the original budget. In addition, OMP declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.54 per unit and will continue to monitor market conditions and adjust its operational and financial strategy as appropriate. We remain focused on the health and safety of our employees, contractors, and communities as we continue to drive value for all stakeholders, including OMP unitholders."

Outlook Update

Capital expenditures ("CapEx") net to OMP for full-year 2020 are expected to range from $21 million to $24 million , with $5 million to $8 million of spending in the fourth quarter. Total 2020 CapEx net to OMP is almost 70% below original 2020 guidance.

to , with to of spending in the fourth quarter. Total 2020 CapEx net to OMP is almost 70% below original 2020 guidance. OMP expects to exceed the high-end of its 2020 EBITDA guidance released in August 2020 and has increased the range to $140 million to $144 million , with fourth quarter EBITDA expected to range between $30 million to $34 million .

Operational and Financial Update

The following table presents select operational and financial data:



3Q20

OMP

Ownership(1)

Gross

Net

















(In millions) Bighorn DevCo









Operating income 100 %

$ 16.7



$ 16.7

Depreciation, amortization and impairment 100 %

3.5



3.5

Total CapEx 100 %

1.0



1.0

Bobcat DevCo









Operating income 35.3 %

$ 22.5



$ 7.9

Depreciation and amortization 35.3 %

4.1



1.4

Total CapEx(2) 35.3 %

(1.7)



(0.6)

Beartooth DevCo









Operating income 70 %

$ 6.5



$ 4.6

Depreciation and amortization 70 %

2.3



1.6

Total CapEx(2) 70 %

(0.5)



(0.3)

Panther DevCo









Operating income 100 %

$ 1.7



$ 1.7

Depreciation, amortization and impairment 100 %

0.6



0.6

Total CapEx(2) 100 %

(3.6)



(3.6)

Total OMP









DevCo operating income



$ 47.4



$ 30.9

Public company expenses



0.9



0.9

Partnership operating income



46.5



30.0

Depreciation, amortization and impairment



10.5



7.2

Equity-based compensation expense



0.1



0.1

Maintenance CapEx



0.6



0.8

Expansion CapEx(2)



(5.4)



(4.4)

Total CapEx(2)



(4.8)



(3.6)





__________________ (1) Represents OMP's ownership in each DevCo as of September 30, 2020. (2) Negative amounts reflect differences between the estimated capital expenditures accrued in a reporting period and actual capital expenditures recognized in a subsequent reporting period.

The following table presents throughput volumes for the third quarter of 2020:





Metric

3Q20 Bighorn DevCo







Crude oil service volumes

MBopd

31.4 Natural gas service volumes

MMscfpd

213.1 Bobcat DevCo







Crude oil service volumes

MBopd

26.6 Natural gas service volumes

MMscfpd

254.0 Water service volumes

MBowpd

52.8 Beartooth DevCo







Water service volumes

MBowpd

68.0 Panther DevCo







Crude oil service volumes

MBopd

10.6 Water service volumes

MBowpd

41.0

Liquidity

As of September 30, 2020, the Partnership had cash and cash equivalents of $34.7 million and $487.5 million of borrowings outstanding under its revolving credit facility (the "Revolving Credit Facility"). The aggregate commitments under the Revolving Credit Facility were $575.0 million at September 30, 2020, and the Partnership had an unused borrowing capacity of $87.5 million. The Partnership has the ability to further increase the commitments on the revolving credit facility to $775.0 million.

The Partnership was in compliance with the covenants under its Revolving Credit Facility at September 30, 2020.

Waiver and Forbearance Agreement

In May 2020, the Partnership entered into a limited waiver (the "Limited Waiver") of an event of default with Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Administrative Agent (the "Administrative Agent") and the Majority Lenders (as defined in the Partnership's credit agreement), which provides forbearance of additional interest owed arising from an event of default ("Specified Default Interest") until the earlier of (i) November 10, 2020 and (ii) an event of default. Pursuant to the Limited Waiver, the Partnership recorded an additional interest charge of $28.0 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2020. No additional interest charge was recorded during the three months ended September 30, 2020. The Limited Waiver excludes the Specified Default Interest from the interest coverage ratio financial covenant calculation.

On September 29, 2020, the Partnership entered into a Waiver, Discharge and Forgiveness Agreement and Forbearance Extension (the "Waiver and Forbearance Agreement") to permanently waive payment of the Specified Default Interest, subject to certain conditions. Under the terms of the Waiver and Forbearance Agreement, the Administrative Agent and the Majority Lenders agreed to forbear from demanding payment of the Specified Default Interest until the earlier to occur of (i) an additional event of default and (ii) the occurrence of the maturity date provided for in the Senior Secured Superpriority Debtor-In-Possession Revolving Credit Agreement entered into on October 2, 2020, among Oasis Petroleum, the other parties party thereto, each of the lenders thereto and Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as administrative agent and issuing bank. The effectiveness of the waiver, discharge and forgiveness of the Specified Default Interest is subject to certain conditions, namely, effectiveness of a chapter 11 plan of restructuring at Oasis Petroleum, as well as the maintenance of Oasis Petroleum's and certain of its subsidiaries' material contracts with OMP.

Quarterly Distribution

On November 3, 2020, the board of directors of OMP GP LLC (our "General Partner") declared the quarterly cash distribution for the third quarter of 2020 of $0.54 per unit. In addition, the General Partner will receive a cash distribution of $1.0 million attributable to the incentive distribution rights related to earnings for the third quarter of 2020. These distributions will be payable on November 27, 2020 to unitholders of record as of November 13, 2020.

Qualified Notice

This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100.0%) of the Partnership's distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, the Partnership's distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.

OASIS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)





September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019









(In thousands, except unit data) ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,699



$ 4,168

Accounts receivable 4,470



5,969

Accounts receivable – Oasis Petroleum 62,800



77,571

Inventory 8,094



—

Prepaid expenses 2,937



1,923

Other current assets 1,679



138

Total current assets 114,679



89,769

Property, plant and equipment 1,177,654



1,155,503

Less: accumulated depreciation, amortization and impairment (231,826)



(98,982)

Total property, plant and equipment, net 945,828



1,056,521

Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,880



5,207

Other assets 2,334



3,172

Total assets $ 1,064,721



$ 1,154,669

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 2,510



$ 2,478

Accounts payable – Oasis Petroleum 33,915



27,139

Accrued liabilities 12,854



50,210

Accrued interest payable 28,384



508

Current operating lease liabilities 2,006



3,005

Other current liabilities 634



594

Total current liabilities 80,303



83,934

Long-term debt 487,500



458,500

Asset retirement obligations 1,808



1,747

Operating lease liabilities 973



2,216

Other liabilities 4,961



3,644

Total liabilities 575,545



550,041

Equity





Limited partners





Common units (20,061,366 and 20,045,196 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively) 172,087



225,339

Subordinated units (13,750,000 units issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019) 29,358



66,005

General Partner 1,027



1,026

Total partners' equity 202,472



292,370

Non-controlling interests 286,704



312,258

Total equity 489,176



604,628

Total liabilities and equity $ 1,064,721



$ 1,154,669



OASIS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019(1)

2020

2019(1)

















(In thousands, except per unit data) Revenues













Midstream services – Oasis Petroleum $ 67,401



$ 81,184



$ 206,340



$ 232,458

Midstream services – third parties 1,953



1,840



11,041



4,792

Product sales – Oasis Petroleum 15,184



20,517



39,841



60,517

Product sales – third parties 17



9



23



38

Total revenues 84,555



103,550



257,245



297,805

Operating expenses













Costs of product sales 5,958



7,001



16,605



27,088

Operating and maintenance 12,682



18,009



44,030



54,975

Depreciation and amortization 9,083



9,143



31,161



26,825

Impairment 1,458



—



103,441



—

General and administrative 8,870



7,665



26,607



24,222

Total operating expenses 38,051



41,818



221,844



133,110

Operating income 46,504



61,732



35,401



164,695

Other expenses













Interest expense, net of capitalized interest (2,753)



(4,612)



(38,196)



(12,911)

Other expenses (7)



—



(150)



(4)

Total other expenses (2,760)



(4,612)



(38,346)



(12,915)

Net income (loss) 43,744



57,120



(2,945)



151,780

Less: Net income attributable to Delaware Predecessor —



1,818



—



4,104

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 16,483



23,866



29,319



68,499

Net income (loss) attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP 27,261



31,436



(32,264)



79,177

Less: Net income attributable to General Partner 1,027



745



3,062



1,474

Net income (loss) attributable to limited partners $ 26,234



$ 30,691



$ (35,326)



$ 77,703

Earnings (loss) per limited partner unit













Common units – basic $ 0.78



$ 0.91



$ (1.05)



$ 2.30

Common units – diluted 0.78



0.91



(1.05)



2.30

Weighted average number of limited partner units outstanding













Common units – basic 20,045



20,027



20,044



20,022

Common units – diluted 20,048



20,038



20,044



20,039





__________________ (1) Retrospectively adjusted for the transfer of net assets between entities under common control.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Cash Interest, Adjusted EBITDA and DCF are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management and external users of the Partnership's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for interest expense, net income, operating income, net cash provided by operating activities or any other measures prepared under GAAP. Because Cash Interest, Adjusted EBITDA and DCF exclude some but not all items that affect interest expense, net income and net cash provided by operating activities and may vary among companies, the amounts presented may not be comparable to similar metrics of other companies.

Cash Interest

Cash Interest is defined as interest expense plus capitalized interest less amortization of deferred financing costs included in interest expense. Cash Interest is not a measure of interest expense as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Cash Interest provides useful additional information to investors and analysts for assessing the interest charges incurred on the Partnership's debt, excluding non-cash amortization, and the Partnership's ability to maintain compliance with its debt covenants.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of interest expense, net of capitalized interest, to the non-GAAP financial measure of Cash Interest for the periods presented:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019(1)

2020

2019(1)

















(In thousands) Interest expense, net of capitalized interest(2) $ 2,753



$ 4,612



$ 38,196



$ 12,911

Capitalized interest 5



331



322



633

Amortization of deferred financing costs (274)



(243)



(815)



(660)

Cash Interest(2) $ 2,484



$ 4,700



$ 37,703



$ 12,884

Less: Cash Interest attributable to Delaware Predecessor —



(196)



—



(652)

Less: Cash Interest attributable to non-controlling interests (3)



(3)



(9)



(8)

Cash Interest attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP(2) $ 2,481



$ 4,501



$ 37,694



$ 12,224





__________________ (1) Retrospectively adjusted for the transfer of net assets between entities under common control. (2) For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, interest expense, Cash Interest and Cash Interest attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP each includes an additional interest charge of $28.0 million pursuant to the Limited Waiver. Excluding this additional interest charge, Cash Interest and Cash Interest attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP each would have been $9.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings (loss) before interest expense (net of capitalized interest), income taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment, equity-based compensation expenses and other similar non-cash adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis Petroleum's retained interests in two of the Partnership's DevCos, Bobcat DevCo and Beartooth DevCo. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss), net cash provided by operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides information useful to investors and analysts for assessing the Partnership's results of operations, financial performance and the Partnership's ability to generate cash from its business operations without regard to the Partnership's financing methods or capital structure, coupled with the Partnership's ability to maintain compliance with its debt covenants. The GAAP measures most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA are net income (loss) and net cash provided by operating activities.

DCF is defined as Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP less Cash Interest attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP and maintenance capital expenditures attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP. DCF should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss), net cash provided by operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of DCF provides information useful to investors and analysts for assessing the Partnership's results of operations, financial performance and the Partnership's ability to generate cash from its business operations without regard to the Partnership's financing methods or capital structure, coupled with the Partnership's ability to make distributions to its unitholders. The GAAP measures most directly comparable to DCF are net income (loss) and net cash provided by operating activities.

The following table presents reconciliations of the GAAP financial measures of net income (loss) and net cash provided by operating activities to the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA and DCF for the periods presented:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019(1)

2020

2019(1)

















(In thousands) Net income (loss) $ 43,744



$ 57,120



$ (2,945)



$ 151,780

Depreciation and amortization 9,083



9,143



31,161



26,825

Impairment 1,458



—



103,441



—

Equity-based compensation expense 68



84



201



303

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 2,753



4,612



38,196



12,911

Adjusted EBITDA 57,106



70,959



170,054



191,819

Less: Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Delaware Predecessor —



2,078



—



4,897

Less: Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests 19,808



26,913



60,553



77,396

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP 37,298



41,968



109,501



109,526

Less: Cash Interest attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP 2,481



4,501



37,694



12,224

Less: Maintenance capital expenditures attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP 767



1,760



2,660



6,594

Distributable Cash Flow attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP(2) $ 34,050



$ 35,707



$ 69,147



$ 90,708

















Net cash provided by operating activities $ 53,260



$ 59,874



$ 166,405



$ 175,578

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 2,753



4,612



38,196



12,911

Changes in working capital 1,367



6,716



(33,732)



3,987

Other non-cash adjustments (274)



(243)



(815)



(657)

Adjusted EBITDA 57,106



70,959



170,054



191,819

Less: Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Delaware Predecessor —



2,078



—



4,897

Less: Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests 19,808



26,913



60,553



77,396

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP 37,298



41,968



109,501



109,526

Less: Cash Interest attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP 2,481



4,501



37,694



12,224

Less: Maintenance capital expenditures attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP 767



1,760



2,660



6,594

Distributable Cash Flow attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP(2) $ 34,050



$ 35,707



$ 69,147



$ 90,708

















Distributions declared













Limited partners $ 18,258



$ 17,405



$ 54,774



$ 49,848

Incentive distribution rights 1,027



745



3,081



1,474

Total distributions $ 19,285



$ 18,150



$ 57,855



$ 51,322

















DCF coverage ratio(2) 1.8 x

2.0 x

1.2 x

1.8 x



__________________ (1) Retrospectively adjusted for the transfer of net assets between entities under common control. (2) DCF attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was reduced by an additional interest charge of $28.0 million, pursuant to the Limited Waiver. Excluding the impact of this additional interest charge, DCF attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP and the DCF coverage ratio would have been $97.2 million and 1.7x, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

