15.05.2020 23:38:00

Oasis Petroleum Schedules First Quarter 2020 Conference Call for May 18, 2020

HOUSTON, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (Nasdaq: OAS) ("Oasis" or the "Company") plans to announce its First Quarter 2020 financial and operational results on Monday, May 18, 2020 before market open. Additionally, the Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss First Quarter 2020 financial and operational results.

Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast and call:

Date:

Monday, May 18, 2020

Time: 

10:00 a.m. Central Time

Live Webcast: 

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1052/34888



OR: 


Dial-in: 

888-317-6003

Intl. Dial-in: 

412-317-6061

Conference ID: 

2708285



Website: 

www.oasispetroleum.com

A recording of the conference call will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. Central Time on the day of the call and will be available until Monday, May 25, 2020 by dialing:

Replay dial-in: 

877-344-7529

Intl. replay: 

412-317-0088

Replay access: 

10144348

The call will also be available for replay for approximately 30 days at www.oasispetroleum.com.

Additionally, Oasis Petroleum and Oasis Midstream Partners plan to participate in the following energy conferences and investor events:

June 2: 

RBC's 2020 Global Energy and Power Executive Virtual Conference

June 17: 

J.P.Morgan's 2020 Energy, Power & Renewables Virtual Conference

About Oasis Petroleum Inc.
Oasis is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources, primarily operating in the Williston and Delaware Basins. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.oasispetroleum.com. 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oasis-petroleum-schedules-first-quarter-2020-conference-call-for-may-18-2020-301060344.html

SOURCE Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX legt bis Handelsende zu -- US-Börsen verabschieden sich fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Für die US-Indizes ging es im Freitagshandel doch noch nach oben. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende mit positiven Vorzeichen. Der DAX konnte Aufschläge verzeichnen. Die asiatischen Märkte präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende uneinig.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB