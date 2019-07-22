|
22.07.2019 22:30:00
Oasis Petroleum Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call for August 7, 2019
HOUSTON, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) ("Oasis" or the "Company") plans to announce its Second Quarter 2019 financial and operational results on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 after the close of trading on the NYSE. Additionally, the Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss Second Quarter 2019 financial and operational results.
Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast and call:
Date:
Wednesday, August 7, 2019
Time:
10:00 a.m. Central Time
Live Webcast:
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1052/31143
Sell-side analysts wishing to ask a question may use the following dial-in:
Dial-in:
888-317-6003
Intl. Dial-in:
412-317-6061
Conference ID:
2649196
Website:
www.oasispetroleum.com
A recording of the conference call will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. Central Time on the day of the call and will be available until Wednesday, August 14, 2019 by dialing:
Replay dial-in:
877-344-7529
Intl. replay:
412-317-0088
Replay access:
10133701
The call will also be available for replay for approximately 30 days at www.oasispetroleum.com.
Additionally, Oasis Petroleum and Oasis Midstream Partners plan to participate in the following energy conferences and investor events:
August 14:
Heikkinen's 5th Annual Energy Conference – Houston, TX
August 14-15:
Citi's 2019 1:1 Midstream/Energy Infrastructure Conference – Las Vegas, NV
September 24:
Johnson Rice's 2019 Energy Conference – New Orleans, LA
About Oasis Petroleum Inc.
Oasis is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources, primarily operating in the Williston and Delaware Basins. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.oasispetroleum.com.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oasis-petroleum-schedules-second-quarter-2019-conference-call-for-august-7-2019-300888710.html
SOURCE Oasis Petroleum Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow Jones geht stabil in den Feierabend -- ATX schließt freundlich -- DAX geht etwas höher aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Montag zulegen. Der deutsche Leitindex beendete den Handel ebenfalls leicht im Plus. An der Wall Street dominiert die Zurückhaltung. Die asiatischen Börsen starteten mit Verlusten in die neue Woche.