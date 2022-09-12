Oasis Pro Markets Announces Dick Fuld as a Strategic Advisor

Fuld brings unrivaled market knowledge to the digital blockchain investment bank and multi-asset Alternative Trading System ("ATS")

DARIEN, Conn., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Pro Markets today announced that Dick Fuld has joined the company as a strategic advisor. He is the founder and CEO of Matrix Investment Holdings, a private merchant banking advisory firm.

Mr. Fuld is the former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lehman Brothers. Previously he served as a member of the Business Council for the World Economic Forum, the Board of Governors of the New York Stock Exchange, and the Board of Directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

"Dick offers a wealth of knowledge and a vast network of strategic partners to Oasis Pro Markets. The comprehensive opportunities he will bring to the table are endless. We are thrilled to have him join us as an advisor," said Pat LaVecchia, CEO of Oasis Pro Markets.

"Oasis Pro Markets is uniquely positioned to benefit from the coming digital transformation of the capital markets, strategically and technologically," said Mr. Fuld. "Pat LaVecchia is a true visionary who has created a best-in-class platform and has assembled an unrivaled team. I look forward to working with them to build the digital investment bank of the future."

Oasis Pro Markets is the industry leading digital asset platform and is accelerating the transition of traditional financial services into the digital blockchain and decentralized finance/DeFi market. Its key services include firm underwriting, advisory services (including M&A, digital and traditional private placements, etc.), as well as operating a regulated multi-asset ATS known as OATSPRO that allows subscribers to trade digital securities, through blockchain and smart contract technology, and pay for those digital securities in digital cash such as stablecoins or fiat currency.

Oasis Pro recent highlights include:

Oasis Pro, Inc., the parent company of Oasis Pro Markets, closed an oversubscribed strategic Series A capital raise of over $27 million earlier this year. Investors included Redwood Trust, Mirae Funds, UDHC, Blizzard (Avalanche) and Ledger Prime (a subsidiary of LedgerX and FTX)

earlier this year. Investors included Redwood Trust, Mirae Funds, UDHC, Blizzard (Avalanche) and Ledger Prime (a subsidiary of LedgerX and FTX) The company recently secured a grant of over $1 million from the State of Connecticut to continue their rapid expansion in the fintech area in the State.

About Oasis Pro, Inc. and Oasis Pro Markets, Inc.

Founded by seasoned Wall Street and blockchain veterans, Oasis Pro, Inc. is a leading fintech and blockchain company with a mission to bridge the world of traditional finance, blockchain and decentralized finance/DeFi.

Oasis Pro's subsidiary, Oasis Pro Market LLC is a full-service broker-dealer and investment bank and operates a multi-asset alternative trading system ("OATSPRO") that enables issuers and subscribers to conveniently and securely buy, sell, and offer a range of alternative assets in the secondary market. OATSPRO allows subscribers to trade digital ("blockchain") securities and make payment for those digital securities in digital cash (i.e. stable coins) or fiat.

Oasis Pro Markets offers the next evolution of alternative asset investing with proprietary technology that provides a sleek, user-friendly experience for issuers and investors by leveraging blockchain and smart contract technology to create real-time settlement, while eliminating counterparty risk. Additionally, OATSPRO offers efficient KYC/AML onboarding of digital securities for issuers, streamlined onboarding for investors, and provides a liquidity platform for multi-asset private and public OTC market digital securities.

Oasis Pro Markets is regulated by FINRA and the SEC. For more information, visit www.oasispromarkets.com . Securities are offered through Oasis Pro Markets, Member FINRA/SIPC.

