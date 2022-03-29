Oatey Co. Partners with Manufacturer Representative Battersby Danielson Azbell (BDA) in Indiana

CLEVELAND, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oatey Co., a leading manufacturer in the plumbing industry since 1916, today announced that Battersby Danielson Azbell (BDA) is now Oatey's manufacturer representative in Indiana.

Founded in 1986 on the Westside of Indianapolis, BDA now operates out of Fishers, Indiana, under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer Bob Danielson and President Joe Azbell. "Team BDA is very excited to join the Oatey family," said Danielson. "Oatey is one of the premier brands in our industry, well-known for their quality and dependability. That is the same reputation that BDA strives to earn every single day. We look forward to growing Oatey's presence and market share in the state of Indiana."

"BDA consistently demonstrates high standards for sales, service, professionalism and integrity," said Matt Foraker, National Sales Manager, Rough Plumbing at Oatey. "We eagerly anticipate their contributions and the opportunity to build a successful partnership together."

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, visit www.oatey.com, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

