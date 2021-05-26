Oatey Co. Relocates and Expands Dallas-Area Distribution Center

IRVING, Texas, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oatey Co., a leading manufacturer in the plumbing industry since 1916, announced today that it has relocated its Texas distribution operations to a new Irving, Texas, Distribution Center, a move that will enable further support of customers and associates throughout the greater Dallas-Fort Worth region. Previously, the company's distribution center was located in nearby Arlington, Texas.

The Irving Distribution Center is conveniently located next to the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and is about twice as large as Oatey's former facility. It has the capacity to support additional order fulfillment, equipment, parking and associate resources, including on-site conference and training rooms. The facility is also equipped with enhanced safety features, such as advanced dock sensors and a robust ventilation system.

"This exciting new distribution center positions us to meet the industry's rapidly evolving needs, while maintaining consistent and superior service for our customers," says John D'Ettorre, Director of Distribution at Oatey. "We are also pleased that the new facility offers a collaborative and productive work environment where our associates feel safe, comfortable and set up for success every day."

For more information about Oatey, visit www.oatey.com.

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, visit www.oatey.com, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

