Oath Pizza Reveals National Franchise Expansion Plans

Better-For-You Pizza Concept Looks to Embrace New Markets as Wellness and Pizza Industries Boom

NANTUCKET, Mass., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oath Pizza, the nation's premier better-for-you, quick-service pizza franchise, revealed its plans to identify franchise partners and continue its national expansion efforts. On the heels of multi-unit development deals in new markets like Austin, Seattle, and Orange County, California. Oath's momentum continues as the brand expands its presence with qualified individuals to introduce the concept to new markets throughout the United States.

To assist in growing the brand's expansion, Oath has brought in an impressive leadership team with robust technology, marketing, operations, and development backgrounds. The company named former Chipotle Executives to their leadership team, including Chief Executive Officer Drew Kellogg and Chief Marketing Officer Stacie Colburn Hayes. The leadership core's proven track record and passion for the restaurant industry provide a solid foundation to usher in the new era of Oath Pizza. With impressive existing franchisees such as Covelli Enterprises, Panera's largest franchise partner, the brand is poised to blossom into a nationally-known brand that resembles the feel-good lifestyle of its founding location – Nantucket Island.

"It's exciting to be able to use our passion and experience as a vehicle to assist entrepreneurs in starting new businesses," said Kellogg. "We look forward to building on that momentum and realizing Oath Pizza's high growth potential."

Founded in 2015 in a small seaside shop on Nantucket, Oath Pizza quickly captured the attention of locals and tourists. The pizza establishment is devoted to carrying out its Better Pizza Oath to help people eat better without giving up the foods they love. Oath creates a pizza you can indulge in, emphasizing fresh, quality ingredients, and its proprietary avocado oil-based crust. The brand caters to a variety of dietary needs, providing gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan options.

Oath Pizza seeks single-unit and multi-unit franchisees with an entrepreneurial spirit, strong people management skills, and a passion for providing delicious, high-quality products and unmatched customer service to its community. The corporate team offers prospective franchisees the tools to operate successfully through teamwork and strong leadership while creating a first-class experience for guests. Including the franchise fee, the initial investment for an Oath Pizza franchise is between $380,000 – $550,000. For more information about franchising opportunities and available territories, visit www.oathpizza.com/franchising.

About Oath Pizza

As the nation's premier quick-service pizza franchise Oath Pizza is committed to providing better-for-you pizza dedicated to resembling the feel-good lifestyle of where the brand was founded, in a seaside shop on Nantucket Island. Oath has reimagined the pizza experience with their uniquely delicious avocado oil crust, real, fresh toppings and signature twists on traditional flavors. For more information, visit www.oathpizza.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oath-pizza-reveals-national-franchise-expansion-plans-301645475.html

SOURCE Oath Pizza