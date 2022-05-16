|
16.05.2022 16:00:00
OB-GYN, author and educator Dr. Jennifer Lincoln launches #ThreeForFreedom campaign
TikTok viral OB-GYN shares three actionable steps for protecting your reproductive freedom
PORTLAND, Ore., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Board-certified OB-GYN Jennifer Lincoln, MD, IBCLC, today is launching #ThreeForFreedom, a campaign to inform and educate those who could be directly affected by the overturning of Roe v. Wade. #ThreeForFreedom highlights three crucial steps to aid in pregnacy prevention for those who have concerns about abortion access, with the option to get all these prescriptions via mail-order pharmacies listed on the #ThreeForFreedom website.
Dr. Lincoln urges people to do these three things now if they don't want to become pregnant in the near future and have concerns about abortion access:
ThreeForFreedom.com is a reliable hub to guide you on how and where to get these medications along with education on how they work.
"Our reproductive rights are being actively threatened, but with #ThreeForFreedom, we are spreading the word on three key actions women and those assigned female at birth can take to protect their reproductive freedom in these scary times," said Dr. Lincoln.
Dr. Lincoln is launching #ThreeForFreedom today along with a community of OB-GYNs and reproductive advocates. Those interested can also visit www.ThreeForFreedom.com for more information and share this resource with their own community.
About Dr. Lincoln
Jennifer Lincoln, MD, IBCLC is a board-certified OB-GYN who is passionate about helping girls, women and those assigned female at birth understand their bodies and feel empowered to advocate for themselves. Her book, Let's Talk About Down There: An OBGYN Answers All Your Burning Questions Without Making You Feel Embarrassed for Asking (Andrews McMeel, Sept. 2021) is a shame-free, illustrated handbook for people with vaginas. Dr. Lincoln is best known for her educational TikToks (2.8MM followers) which she uses to fight the stigma around discussing vaginal and reproductive health issues.
