Obagi Clinical® Continues Collaboration with Down Syndrome Advocate Grace Strobel

Grace Strobel is the face of the brand's newest innovation, Environmental Defense Radiance Boosting Serum

LONG BEACH, Calif., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Obagi announced its continued collaboration with Grace Strobel, Down syndrome advocate and model, as the face of its new product, in the Obagi Clinical® line - Environmental Defense Radiance Boosting Serum. Obagi Clinical® is a dermatologist-tested skin care line designed to address the early signs of skin aging in order to maintain healthy, more youthful-looking skin.

Environmental Defense Radiance Boosting Serum is a daily leave-on serum designed to energize the skin and help defend against environmental aggressors that can lead to early signs of skin aging. When considering who would be the face of the serum, Obagi always knew it would be Grace.

"As this key launch has come to market, we are excited to continue our collaboration with Grace as she has been a true ambassador for the brand, showing diversity and inclusion, something Obagi strives to bring awareness to every day," said Jaime Castle, Obagi President and member of the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion, the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace.

"In recent years I have made a point to run over two miles a day, so I've been spending A LOT of time outdoors," said Strobel. "I am so happy that Obagi chose me to be the face of Environmental Defense Radiance Boosting Serum because it complements my lifestyle."

Grace continues to speak about the importance of practicing kindness, respect, and overcoming struggles through #theGraceEffect, a presentation given at the school level.

"I am proud to be the first model with Down syndrome representing a skin care brand," said Strobel. "Obagi is helping to give me more of a voice, to create change and support my mission."

ABOUT OBAGI

Obagi is a female-led global skin care company with a focus on advanced, clinically proven treatments for skin of all types. We develop, market and sell innovative skin health products in more than 60 countries around the world. The Obagi Clinical® and Obagi Medical® skincare lines are among the most trusted and respected skincare products in the world. With a 30-year legacy of innovation, Obagi continues to develop new technologies and dermatologist-tested products to help patients reach their skincare goals. We offer transformative solutions for every skin type, at every stage of life that come from a deep understanding of the skin and how healthy skin functions. In November 2021, Waldencast Acquisition Corp. announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Obagi and Milk Makeup.

About Obagi Clinical

Obagi Clinical is a dermatologist-tested skin care line designed to prevent or delay the early signs of skin aging by addressing lines and wrinkles, texture and brightness in order to maintain healthy, youthful looking skin. The Obagi Clinical line stems from Obagi Cosmeceutical's 30-year legacy in physician-dispensed skincare through its Obagi Medical® line. Obagi Clinical's science-based and results-driven skin care line is available on Obagi.com/Clinical, Lovelyskin.com, Target.com, Skinstore.com, US.Lookfantastic.com and Amazon.com. For more information on Obagi Clinical, connect with the brand on Instagram and Facebook .

The Obagi Clinical product formulations and associated logos and trademarks are property of Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC and/or its affiliates.

For more information, please contact:

ObagiClinical@EvolveMKD.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/obagi-clinical-continues-collaboration-with-down-syndrome-advocate-grace-strobel-301532656.html

SOURCE Obagi